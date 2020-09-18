Two arrested after drugs dog sniffs out 1kg of cocaine in raid
PUBLISHED: 16:57 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 18 September 2020
Archant
A police sniffer dog has been praised after unearthing 1kg of cocaine and £18,000 in cash deposits during a raid.
On Wednesday September 16, the Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs unit, Moonshot team and neighbourhood policing team in Great Yarmouth all assisted the Home Office’s immigration enforcement with raids in the Great Yarmouth area.
In a statement, Norfolk Police said: “Willow the police dog helped identify hidden deposits of £18,000 in cash and around 1kg of cocaine.
“She is a two-year-old lemon Labrador crossed with a white Spaniel. She has been working for Norfolk and Suffolk police since November 2019, specialising in drugs cash and weapons.
“After she helped with the operation, a man and woman in their 20s were arrested.
“They were taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.”
Following an investigation, the man was then arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 17, and has been remanded in custody due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on October 15.
The woman involved was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
She was also charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and money laundering.
