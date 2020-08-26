Search

Advanced search

Police seize 600 cannabis plants from once grand seaside home

PUBLISHED: 17:10 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 26 August 2020

Police discovered 600 cannabis plants at this once grand family home in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Police discovered 600 cannabis plants at this once grand family home in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Neighbours have shared their shock and sadness after 600 cannabis plants were found at a once grand seaside home.

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Lancaster Road after targeting a string of homes in Gorleston Picture: Norfolk PolicePolice discovered a cannabis factory in Lancaster Road after targeting a string of homes in Gorleston Picture: Norfolk Police

Police discovered some 600 cannabis plants at Lancaster House in Lancaster Road, Great Yarmouth, following a string of raids across Gorleston.

People living nearby said the tucked-away detached house with a grand entrance flanked by columns had once been the residence for a succession of families connected with tourism.

When the last of the line died it was sold on and rented out, falling into disrepair, they said.

The discovery, on Wednesday, August 12 was greeted with dismay by residents who remembered it in its heyday.

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Lancaster Road after targeting a string of homes in Gorleston Picture: Norfolk PolicePolice discovered a cannabis factory in Lancaster Road after targeting a string of homes in Gorleston Picture: Norfolk Police

David Bloomfield, 63, who has lived in the street all his life, said it was “a real shame” that such a lovely house had fallen on hard times.

In the last few years the garage had been knocked down and replaced with a new-build house, further shielding it from view.

Another man said there had been a number of other drug factories discovered in the area over the last few years adding: “They will grow anything anywhere.”

You may also want to watch:

However, he was shocked at the scale of the operation, having seen the amount officers had brought out in bags.

The upstairs windows looked to have been boarded from the inside.

Others said there was a strong smell coming from the house with so many mature plants ready to be cut - although people had “mostly got used to it” and had stopped registering the aroma.

Officers said they arrested three people and discovered the cannabis factory after swooping on multiple homes in Gorleston.

The investigation, launched following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Hopton on April 17, led to a series of warrants being executed.

Officers raided homes in Burgh Road, Beccles Road, and Pavilion Road, seizing property under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Two men, aged 41 and 46, and a 43-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and money laundering.

All three suspects were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

Road closures in coastal town after collision involving police car

A collision between a car and police vehicle along Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Allan Hudson

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

‘Extremely naive’ - Drug-dealer, 26, jailed for three years

Liam Whittle, 26, from Hopton, has been jailed for three years for supplying cocaine, cannabis and MDMA in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Man needs £50,000 to get to Miami for life-saving cancer treatment

Back row: Aaran Shepherdson (his son) Becci Davey (son’s partner). Middle: his granddaughter. Front: Sarah Mcnab (daughter), Leon Mcnab (son in law), his granddaughters, Sharon Shepherdson (wife) and Howard himself. Photo: Supplied by family

‘I’m going to cover the entire wall’ - Yarmouth’s ‘Banksy’ strikes again

The paintings have appeared on the blue Marina Centre hoardings along Great Yarmouth seafront, and have received a positive response so far. Photo: Colossal Youth

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Road closures in coastal town after collision involving police car

A collision between a car and police vehicle along Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Allan Hudson

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

‘Extremely naive’ - Drug-dealer, 26, jailed for three years

Liam Whittle, 26, from Hopton, has been jailed for three years for supplying cocaine, cannabis and MDMA in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Man needs £50,000 to get to Miami for life-saving cancer treatment

Back row: Aaran Shepherdson (his son) Becci Davey (son’s partner). Middle: his granddaughter. Front: Sarah Mcnab (daughter), Leon Mcnab (son in law), his granddaughters, Sharon Shepherdson (wife) and Howard himself. Photo: Supplied by family

‘I’m going to cover the entire wall’ - Yarmouth’s ‘Banksy’ strikes again

The paintings have appeared on the blue Marina Centre hoardings along Great Yarmouth seafront, and have received a positive response so far. Photo: Colossal Youth

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Fears village is growing too big as another housing bid emerges

The site comprises 15 acres (6.08 hectares) of undeveloped land, currently in use for grazing horses. Photo: Google

Town council leader allays any fears following Banham Poultry covid outbreak

Council leader Carl Smith seeks to reassure residents following coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry factory. Picture: PA/Archant

£15,500 needed for off-road wheelchair to allow paralysed man to do the things he loves

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh

‘It’s about time you grew up’ - Judge’s warning to man who admitted releasing private pictures of ex

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire