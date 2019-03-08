Search

'Asking for trouble' - man in court after being drunk and disorderly outside police station

PUBLISHED: 08:26 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 03 October 2019

Great Yarmouth Police Station. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Police Station. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2013

A Great Yarmouth man given "words of advice" about his behaviour outside a police station was arrested after he tried to pull an emergency phone off the wall.

Appearing at the town's magistrates court on Wednesday (October 2) Scott Reeve, of Anson Road, admitted being drunk and disorderly outside Great Yarmouth Police Station on August 21.

The court heard Reeve was given "words of advice" by officers who told him to go home and sober up.

Ian Devine, for the prosecution, said he did initially leave the scene but then returned and tried to pull the phone off the wall at which point he was arrested and taken inside.

He said in behaving such a way the 26-year-old was "asking for trouble."

Reeve, who works at Savers and represented himself, told the court he had a problem with alcohol but had not received any help.

He was ordered to pay £217 in fines, costs, and victim surcharge and told by the chairman of the bench to get some help for his drinking.

