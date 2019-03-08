Man, 54, arrested after urinating in A&E waiting room

A man has been arrested after urinating in a hospital A&E department in front of waiting patients.

Mark Jones, 54, of Belvedere Road, Lowestoft, was arrested on September 28 in the emergency room at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

He was subsequently charged with being drunk and disorderly and will appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court in November.