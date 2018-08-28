Search

A dusting of snow, but is there more on the way?

PUBLISHED: 09:09 30 January 2019

People across Great Yarmouth woke to a light dusting of snow. But will there be any more? Picture: Liz Coates

Households across the borough awoke to a dusting of snow this morning as temperatures dipped overnight.

The sprinkling is the first snow of the year - and more could be on the way.

Although the thin covering was not enough to delight school children looking to build snowmen or get a day off school, they may be luckier later in the week.

Phil Garner, forecaster with Norwich-based Weatherquest said it would be cold day-to-day into the weekend with temperatures struggling to reach three or four degrees across Great Yarmouth, where usually it is warmer on the coast.

There is the possibility of an isolated rain or sleet shower later today.

Overnight tonight the cloudy skies will clear bringing a widespread frost tomorrow, freezing fog patches and temperatures as low as minus three.

More sleet and snow is expected to sweep across the country Thursday night into Friday morning but some models show it stopping short of Norfolk, but rain, sleet or snow is likely.

There are no reports of any school closures.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads.

A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place, meaning people can expect transport problems and slips and falls on icy surfaces.

