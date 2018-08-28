Dutch Villagers seek family of dead Great Yarmouth Second World War RAF air gunner

Photo of the full crew, one of them is Raymond Shepherd

A group of Dutch villagers is seeking the family of a dead Second World War Royal Air Force Volunteers Reserve Member who came from Great Yarmouth.

Headstone of Raymond Shepherd Headstone of Raymond Shepherd

The sergeant died on May 1 1943 when the RAF sqaudron 77 Halifax Bomber he was a crew member in was shot down over Holland by a German bomber.

The villagers of Muiden wish to erect a memorial to him and the other six members of the crew who died that night.

Twenty-one-year-old air gunner Raymond Shepherd was the son of Mrs Ada Edith Shepherd, who also went by the name Mrs Ada Edith Corke.

At the time of her son’s death she lived at 28 Belfont Place, St. Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth.

Design of the monument Design of the monument

David Van Coolwijk, from Muiden, is appealing for any information regarding the families of Raymond and Ada and to inform them of the planned memorial.

Five of the crew members’ families have been found but Sergeant Shepherd and one other have not.

Mr Van Coolwijk said: “Me, my wife and two children remember the crew on Christmas Eve by lighting candles and place them on their graves.

“This year we also remembered the crew on remembrance day by laying flowers on their graves,” he added.

The crew members are buried in Muiden cemetery and the graves cared for by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Halifax crashed approximately an hour and a half after having taken off from RAF Elvington in Yorkshire for a bombing operation in Essen, Germany.

It had been intercepted by a German Messerschmidt piloted by fighter ace Heinze Vinke, who attacked the Halifax leaving it badly damaged.

The bomber circled around Muiden and Muiderberg for a while and five of the crew, including Sergeant Shepherd, baled out over a lake and drowned, before the pilot attempted an emergency landing but the airplane toppled over and exploded upon impact, killing both the pilot and flight sergeant.