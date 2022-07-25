Dystopian model village opens on Great Yarmouth seafront

Inside one of the rooms of the Roman Point building from the MdZ Estate. It is a high rise residential care home. - Credit: James Weeds

A vision of a dystopian future has been created in miniature form on Great Yarmouth's seafront.

The Municipal Disaster Zone (MdZ) Estate offers an insight into a dystopian future where a mythical tribe have all but disappeared and four abandoned concrete tower blocks are all that remain.

The MdZ Estate is based inside a 40ft freight container in the Pleasure Beach Gardens, renamed (Dis)Pleasure Beach Gardens for this exhibition.

The desolate model village was created by the artist and former member of the KLF, Jimmy Cauty.

Together, with Bill Drummond, Mr Cauty made national headlines in 1994 after the duo famously burnt £1m for an art performance.

Mr Cauty also contributed a similar model village installation to Banksy's Dismaland, which was based in Weston-super-Mare in 2015.

The MdZ Estate can be viewed in two modes: Lockdown - where people are free to browse the miniature tower blocks - and Full English - where sounds of a chinook boom through the space, while former MP Amber Rudd can be heard making authoritarian announcements over a public address system.

On Sunday, visitor Paul Walker came to the town from Norwich specifically to see the new installation. He chose the Full English experience.

He said: "I thought it was absolutely stunning. It's amazingly creative and off the back of the Banksy's last year, it's great that there's something so creative going on in Yarmouth.

"It's great that the town has facilitated it to happen and I think once the word gets out a lot more people will come and see it."

The four model tower blocks contain over two tonnes of concrete, three miles of electrical cable and took two years to make.

Every one of the 1,360 rooms on the estate has been made and then "vandalised" by the artist.

The completion of MdZ Estate marks the third and final instalment in a decade-long series of miniature building projects by Mr Cauty, alongside A Riot in a Jam Jar and the Aftermath Dislocation Principle.

The installation was brought to the town by Original Projects with support from Visit Great Yarmouth and the Pleasure Beach.

The installation is for all ages and wheelchair accessible and is free to enter.

For more information, search for "originalprojects;" on Facebook.