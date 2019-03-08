Residents at care home treated to special visit from furry friends

Residents at Ealing House Residential Care Home in Martham welcomed a host a spring animals on Wednesday, April 16.

From walking donkeys to petting llamas, residents at a care home in Norfolk were treated to an afternoon of fun as they got into the Easter spirit.

Animals included rabbits, llamas and donkeys.

Ealing House Residential Care Home in Martham welcomed a host of spring animals on Wednesday, April 16, who enjoyed hours of affection.

Activities coordinator and senior carer, Elaine Southern, said it was great to put a smile on the faces of residents.

“We're always thinking of new ways to entertain and have a laugh with residents and with Easter coming up we thought inviting spring animals into the home would do the trick,” she said.

“We all thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon and to see the big smiles on peoples faces was great.”

The llamas were treated to hours of affection.

The animals which came from the Scratby Donkey Sanctuary included donkeys, llamas and rabbits.

It was hoped the visit from the furry friends would help to bring residents back closer to nature.