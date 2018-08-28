Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

HM Coastguards report ‘busy year’ for incidents

PUBLISHED: 08:11 13 January 2019

Across the region, the busiest period for the Coastguard rescue teams were in July and August with teams attending 554 incidents collectively. Picture: HM Coastguard

Across the region, the busiest period for the Coastguard rescue teams were in July and August with teams attending 554 incidents collectively. Picture: HM Coastguard

Archant

Coastguards in the region have described 2018 as a “particularly busy year” after teams responded to more than 1,600 incidents.

HM Coastguards across East Anglia attended 1645 emergencies last year on coastlines in Hunstanton, Cromer, Winterton as well as Sheringham. Picture: Contributed by HM CoastguardHM Coastguards across East Anglia attended 1645 emergencies last year on coastlines in Hunstanton, Cromer, Winterton as well as Sheringham. Picture: Contributed by HM Coastguard

HM Coastguards across East Anglia attended 1,645 emergencies last year on 18 stretches of coastline including Hunstanton, Cromer, Winterton, Lowestoft and Gorleston.

Throughout the year, rescue teams from these areas assisted in large-scale search and rescue situations, helping people in distress and handling unexploded weapons or ammunition on beaches.

While the teams were unable to compare 2018 figures to records from previous years, they reported a noticeable increase on the year before.

The HM Coastguard rescue team in Lowestoft recorded the highest number of calls, describing it as “an exceptionally busy year”.

They said on social media: “We have been called out to 174 incidents in 2018.

“The whole area has been busier than ever.”

In 2017, the team had 138 incidents to attend, 39 less than the following year.

Michael Hickey, senior coastal operations officer for the region, said: “Our busiest team by a slim margin was the Lowestoft team, having 174 incidents in which they responded to.”

Gorleston had the second highest number of incidents, with rescue teams attending 162 throughout the year, with a peak of 30 in August alone.

Across the region, the busiest period for the coastguard rescue teams was in July and August, with teams attending 554 incidents collectively.

The senior coastal operations officer said despite a naturally quieter time of the year, “2019 is already off to a busy start”.

During the quieter months, while less people take part in activities on the coast, Mr Hickey said the area management team learn new and updated skills.

During this time, the teams are introduced to new equipment to enhance capabilities for the year ahead.

“We are always on the lookout for the coastguard rescue officers of the future and have a bi-annual recruitment programme for the teams which have vacancies,” he said.

“If you are interested in volunteering for your local coastguard rescue team you will need to have good daytime availability along with evenings and weekends.”

Most Read

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Open Christmas event team thank supporters after biggest turn out to date

Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: Belinda Roll

HM Coastguards report ‘busy year’ for incidents

Across the region, the busiest period for the Coastguard rescue teams were in July and August with teams attending 554 incidents collectively. Picture: HM Coastguard

The night Nimrod went down off the coast of Great Yarmouth

The Nimrod when she had reverted to her fatal role as a collier.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Two people freed from vehicle following horsebox and car crash

xxx_a47_crash
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists