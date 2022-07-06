Children's truck convoy returns to region's road this August

Children from across the region will get a day out they will never forget as a charity trucking tradition returns this summer.

From 10am on Sunday, August 28, the East Coast Truckers event will see disabled and disadvantaged children riding shotgun in juggernauts and lorries as they embark on a trip from Norwich to Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft before entering a grand parade along Yarmouth seafront by 6pm.

East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth. - Credit: Nick Butcher

This year marks the 35th event, which had been annual until the Covid pandemic saw the cancellation of the convoys in 2020 and 2021. With almost 100 trucks joining this year's convoy, organiser Trevor Howlett said this will be the "big one".

"It will be a real experience for everyone involved," Mr Howlett said.

"There is nothing else like it in the country. There are other convoys, but none of them specifically cater to disabled or disadvantaged children.

"A lot of those poor souls won't ever be able to drive a car, let alone a lorry.

"Many of the children are in wheelchairs and are constantly forced to look up at people. We give them the chance to ride in a lorry for a day and offer them a different perspective of the world.

"It's a real experience for the children."

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Mr Howlett, a latecomer to the trucking community, has been a member of East Coast Truckers for the past 10 years and has helped organise the previous five convoys.

"I'd known of it for so long and I used to watch it every year along the seafront," Mr Howlett, 71, said.

"Once I got my HGV licence about 10 years ago, I joined the charity straight away and worked from there.

"We do more than just the convoy, such as Christmas parties and even days out to the Hippodrome for the kids. But the convoy - and especially this year's one - is the big one.

"So we really hope to see as many people supporting this amazing day out."

Andy Fuller, sales and marketing manager at Pleasurewood Hills, said: "We absolutely love welcoming the children from the convoy every year.

"It will be nice to see everyone again after such a challenging time. It will be good to get a bit of normality back."

For more information on the convoy, visit the East Coast Truckers Facebook group.