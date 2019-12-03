Santa Dash returns to seafront for third year

A 5k Santa Dash Race will return to Gorleston promenade on December 15 to raise funds for East Coast Hospice. Picture: East Coast Hospice. Archant

A seafront promenade will turn a festive shade this Christmas as a popular fundraising event returns for its third year.

East Coast Hospice is planning to get everyone into the seasonal spirit with their Santa Dash along Gorleston promenade on Sunday, December 15.

Fun is on the cards for everyone with a 2k fun run, jog, walk or skip at 10.30am followed at 11.30am with a 5k Santa Dash Race.

A warm-up will be provided by Fiona Campbell and her team, with an energising MokyFit routine to get the party well and truly started.

Chris Harbord, the race director for the charity Santa Dash, said: "I am very happy to be able to support the hospice with this event which will really brings the community together and most will importantly have lots of running fun and help to raise the vital funds needed to build a much needed hospice facility."

Registration for the event is now open at www.eastcoastsantadash.org.uk or call 01493 718707 for more details.

