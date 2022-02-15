Classic car meeting planned for Easter in Great Yarmouth

Classic coupes, vintage vehicles and American automobiles will be on display at East Coast Pirates Car Club's meeting on Easter Sunday. - Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

Car enthusiasts have the chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of classic American vehicles on Great Yarmouth seafront this Easter.

East Coast Pirates Car Club is holding a meeting from 10am on Easter Sunday (April 17) outside Joyland American Family Diner on the Golden Mile.

It will be showcasing American classic vehicles, hot roads, bikes and trikes.

For people with vintage or unique vehicles interested in showing off their wheels, there will be a £5 charge per vehicle which will be put towards a donation to St Elizabeth's Hospice - which aims to improve the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses.

This Easter's exhibition of chrome and rubber will have limited space and will not be using the area in front of the Britannia Pier or Regent Road.

Voodoo Rock 'n' Rollers Des Fenster and The Alibis will be adding to the entertainment on offer on the day.

For more information, visit the East Coast Pirates Car Club's Facebook page.