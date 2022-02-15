News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Classic car meeting planned for Easter in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:39 AM February 15, 2022
East Coast Pirates Car Club outside Joyland Family Diner in Great Yarmouth.

Classic coupes, vintage vehicles and American automobiles will be on display at East Coast Pirates Car Club's meeting on Easter Sunday. - Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

Car enthusiasts have the chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of classic American vehicles on Great Yarmouth seafront this Easter.

East Coast Pirates Car Club is holding a meeting from 10am on Easter Sunday (April 17) outside Joyland American Family Diner on the Golden Mile.

It will be showcasing American classic vehicles, hot roads, bikes and trikes.

For people with vintage or unique vehicles interested in showing off their wheels, there will be a £5 charge per vehicle which will be put towards a donation to St Elizabeth's Hospice - which aims to improve the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses.

This Easter's exhibition of chrome and rubber will have limited space and will not be using the area in front of the Britannia Pier or Regent Road.

Voodoo Rock 'n' Rollers Des Fenster and The Alibis will be adding to the entertainment on offer on the day.

For more information, visit the East Coast Pirates Car Club's Facebook page.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The street in Trinity Place, Great Yarmouth, after a man was found dead in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man's death in Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth

Man found dead on Great Yarmouth beach named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Courtyard is re-opening after its previous owners had to step away from the business.

Tucked away Courtyard re-opening with new owners

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's new market taking shape. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Look inside Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market place revamp

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon