News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

East Coast Truckers cancel convoy for second year in a row

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:57 AM June 9, 2021   
Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwi

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

The East Coast Truckers have cancelled their annual children's convoy for the second year in a row due to concerns over coronavirus.

The event normally takes place in August and attracts thousands of people along its route from Norwich through Great Yarmouth to Pleasurewood Hills.

It would have been the charity's 35th year running the convoy.

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwi

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Trevor Howlett, vice-president and manager of the event, said: "We decided it would be too risky to do it as we don't know what the situation is going to be in August."

He also mentioned that Great Yarmouth Borough Council have cancelled both the Wheels and the Maritime festivals amid uncertainty over Covid restrictions.

"So if we were to run our convoy, that wouldn't look very good. If it was a sunny day, Marine Parade would be absolutely packed. We're thinking of the safety of everyone involved," he said.

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwi

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Some trucks will be on show on July 17 at the Forum in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

There will be music by Mitch C Scott and an exhibition of seven trucks that would normally take part in the convoy.

"We hope people will still be interested. You're hoping all the people will be back again next year," Mr Howlett said.


Most Read

  1. 1 Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Vacant bar, restaurant and hotel in 'prime seafront position' set for auction
  3. 3 Car seized after wheel spinning stunt in front of police on seafront
  1. 4 Fence on Tory peer's Norfolk estate put up without permission
  2. 5 Thieves take NHS worker's £400 bike - and leave worthless one in its place
  3. 6 Best pubs in Yarmouth to watch Euro 2020 games
  4. 7 Grants available for shopfront improvements in Yarmouth town centre
  5. 8 The race for space: Former industrial site is charity's £1.5m new home
  6. 9 7 of the best places to get ice cream in Norfolk
  7. 10 Nominations open for health care heroes awards
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3.

Shop likely to be shut for months after blaze

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The scene in King Street, Great Yarmouth, on Thursday night after a fire broke out in the Cex shop.

Norfolk Live | Video

Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Dr William Notcutt

Obituary

Tributes for 'exceptional' doctor who set up pain clinic on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Fish and chips. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Your top Great Yarmouth chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus