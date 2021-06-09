East Coast Truckers cancel convoy for second year in a row
- Credit: Archant
The East Coast Truckers have cancelled their annual children's convoy for the second year in a row due to concerns over coronavirus.
The event normally takes place in August and attracts thousands of people along its route from Norwich through Great Yarmouth to Pleasurewood Hills.
It would have been the charity's 35th year running the convoy.
Trevor Howlett, vice-president and manager of the event, said: "We decided it would be too risky to do it as we don't know what the situation is going to be in August."
He also mentioned that Great Yarmouth Borough Council have cancelled both the Wheels and the Maritime festivals amid uncertainty over Covid restrictions.
"So if we were to run our convoy, that wouldn't look very good. If it was a sunny day, Marine Parade would be absolutely packed. We're thinking of the safety of everyone involved," he said.
Some trucks will be on show on July 17 at the Forum in Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
There will be music by Mitch C Scott and an exhibition of seven trucks that would normally take part in the convoy.
"We hope people will still be interested. You're hoping all the people will be back again next year," Mr Howlett said.
Most Read
- 1 Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Vacant bar, restaurant and hotel in 'prime seafront position' set for auction
- 3 Car seized after wheel spinning stunt in front of police on seafront
- 4 Fence on Tory peer's Norfolk estate put up without permission
- 5 Thieves take NHS worker's £400 bike - and leave worthless one in its place
- 6 Best pubs in Yarmouth to watch Euro 2020 games
- 7 Grants available for shopfront improvements in Yarmouth town centre
- 8 The race for space: Former industrial site is charity's £1.5m new home
- 9 7 of the best places to get ice cream in Norfolk
- 10 Nominations open for health care heroes awards