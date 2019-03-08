'This one's for you, mum' - Man runs emotional race one week after mother's death

David Clark, 49, from Caister, ran the East Norfolk 10k race one week after his mother died. Picture: Submitted. Archant

A man ran an emotional 10k race one week after the death of his mother.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Linda Clark, 76, who lived in Belton, died of heart failure on October 5. She wrote children's books under the penname Linda Tegerdine. Picture: Submitted. Linda Clark, 76, who lived in Belton, died of heart failure on October 5. She wrote children's books under the penname Linda Tegerdine. Picture: Submitted.

David Clark, 49, from Caister, completed the East Norfolk 10k on Sunday, October 13.

The previous weekend his mother, Linda Clark, had died of heart failure.

She was 76.

Mr Clark, a self-employed gardener, painter and window-cleaner, ran the race in her honour, raising more than £300 for the British Heart Foundation.

David Clark, 49, from Caister, ran the East Norfolk 10k race one week after his mother died. Picture: Submitted. David Clark, 49, from Caister, ran the East Norfolk 10k race one week after his mother died. Picture: Submitted.

"It was tough, but I was always going to finish it in her memory," he said.

During the race, while the spectators clapped and his sponsors urged him on, he thought about his mother, he said.

"I had a little look up at the sky as I was nearing the finish line and I sprinted the last 100 metres.

"I thought, 'This one's for you, mum'," he said.

Linda Clark, who lived in Belton, wrote children's books under the pen-name Linda Tegerdine.

Her son is a member of the Caister running for beginners group and has been taking part in park runs in Gorleston every Saturday but the East Coast race was the longest distance he had ever run.

"Pure adrenaline kept me going," he said.

You may also want to watch: