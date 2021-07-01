News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

College to build extension and increase capacity by 200

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:35 AM July 1, 2021   
East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Church Road, Gorleston. May 2019. Picture: James Bass Photograph

East Norfolk Sixth Form College, on Church Road in Gorleston, is consulting over plans to increase student capacity. - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

An extra 200 students will have the opportunity to enrol at a college on the coast under new expansion plans.

East Norfolk Sixth Form College (EN) in Gorleston has announced a bid to increase its maximum student capacity each academic year from 1,800 to 2,000 starting from 2022/23.

The proposal would see the construction of a new building and the redevelopment of classrooms and spaces.

The new building will include classroom spaces, specialist classrooms for sporting students and also spaces for the expansion of extracurricular activities such as a drill hall space for the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) which will be accessed by young people as the CCF unit expands through local school.

The college is currently holding consultation on the plans. Further information is available at: https://www.eastnorfolk.ac.uk/About-1/EN-Expansion-Consultation

EN has already operated with 1840 students in the past, in 2009/10, with mobile classrooms.


