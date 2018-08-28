Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

The ambulance trust will get £18m. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service East of England Ambulance Service

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) was handed £18m to help with infrastructure and capacity, just before what is expected to be another busy winter for the region’s health service.

West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, was also given £13m to go towards redeveloping their emergency department.

A total of 75 projects nationwide received the funding, with the aim to upgrade facilities so more people can be treated and more can be done to prevent ill-health in the first place.

Health and social care Secretary Matt Hancock, who is also MP for West Suffolk, said: “We want even more patients to receive world-class care in world-class NHS facilities and this near billion-pound boost – one of the most substantial capital funding commitments ever made – means that the NHS can do just that for years to come.

“This will not only support dedicated staff through the redevelopment and modernisation of buildings, but it will allow additional services to launch for the first time, improving patients’ access to care in their local area as part of our long-term plan for the NHS.”