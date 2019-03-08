Families to be treated to eggcellent entertainment at shopping centre

Families visiting Market Gates shopping centre during the Easter holidays will be treated to a host of eggcellent activities.

The fun at Market Gates kicks off on Friday, April 5. Picture: Market Gates The fun at Market Gates kicks off on Friday, April 5. Picture: Market Gates

The fun at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth kicks off on Friday, April 5, where videos will be taken in selected stores of a member of the shop team showing ‘What’s Hatching’ in their store by pulling two or three items from an Easter Egg.

Followers on Facebook will then be invited to guess the total price of the items.

A video from each participating shop will be posted each day on the Market Gates’ Facebook page with one winner selected from all the posts over the promotion period.

Children visiting the shopping centre on Thursday, April 12, will treated to sleight of hand magic from one of the Britain’s top children’s magicians – Trevor Cline.

Trevor has been performing magic professionally for twenty-six years at leading venues such as Grosvenor Hotel, Savoy Hotel and Arsenal Football Club.

Performances will take place at 11.30am, 1.00pm and 3.00pm.

The fun will continue on Thursday, April 18, when youngsters can take part in Easter craft workshops and make and take, Easter Baskets, Rabbit Faces and Easter Bonnets.

Deputy centre manager, Dee Greenwood, said: “Children love the mystery of magic and who doesn’t like colouring and making things.

“We hope our Easter activities will tick all the boxes and our young shoppers will enjoy the entertainment we have organised.”