Gorleston college receives £3.5m to invest in technical courses

More than £3.5m is being invested into technical courses at a college in Gorleston.

Students embarking on T Levels at East Norfolk Sixth Form College (ENSF) will have access to state-of-the-art resources and facilities thanks to a multi-million-pound funding boost.

ENSF has been awarded the targeted investment from the government's T Level Capital Grant Fund.

Last year the college was awarded more than £1m to support the delivery of the new qualifications and this additional funding will be invested in new spaces and facilities to expand the current T Level provision.

Principal Dr Catherine Richards said the funding was "fantastic news".

She said: "This will ensure that we can offer the best equipment and facilities to support those students in their studies.”

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said: "East Norfolk is a fantastic college and offers excellent educational opportunities to young people in Great Yarmouth.

"I am delighted that the government shares my confidence in the Sixth Form College."

