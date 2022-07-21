News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Gorleston college receives £3.5m to invest in technical courses

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM July 21, 2022
East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Church Road, Gorleston. . Picture: James Bass Photography

East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Church Road, Gorleston - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

More than £3.5m is being invested into technical courses at a college in Gorleston.

Students embarking on T Levels at East Norfolk Sixth Form College (ENSF) will have access to state-of-the-art resources and facilities thanks to a multi-million-pound funding boost.

ENSF has been awarded the targeted investment from the government's T Level Capital Grant Fund.

Last year the college was awarded more than £1m to support the delivery of the new qualifications and this additional funding will be invested in new spaces and facilities to expand the current T Level provision.

Principal Dr Catherine Richards said the funding was "fantastic news".

She said: "This will ensure that we can offer the best equipment and facilities to support those students in their studies.”

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said: "East Norfolk is a fantastic college and offers excellent educational opportunities to young people in Great Yarmouth.

"I am delighted that the government shares my confidence in the Sixth Form College."

For more information on T Levels, visit www.eastnorfolk.ac.uk

