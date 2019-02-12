9 fun things to do in Great Yarmouth this half term

It's not only children who will be spinning plates this half term Picture: Time and Tide Museum Time and Tide

It might seem only five minutes since the children went back to school after Christmas, but half term is here already.

The Palace Cinema in Gorleston High Street will keep children entertained over half term. Picture: Nick Butcher The Palace Cinema in Gorleston High Street will keep children entertained over half term. Picture: Nick Butcher

Parents everywhere will be looking down the barrel at five empty days - but filling them needn’t cost the earth or your sanity.

Luckily there is plenty to do in and around Great Yarmouth.

Here’s our pick of the best:

Norfolk Wildlife Trust reserve at Hickling Broad is hosting some family-friendly events over half term Picture iwitness/David Pattrick Norfolk Wildlife Trust reserve at Hickling Broad is hosting some family-friendly events over half term Picture iwitness/David Pattrick

Visit a museum

Not as fusty as it sounds. It’s circus week at Great Yarmouth’s Time and Tide Museum with plate spinning, circus skills and face-painting.

This half term they are embracing everything circus as part of the Circus: Show of Shows exhibition.

Every day there will be a circus-themed craft activity inspired by famous acts of the ring with a bumper day on Wednesday February 20.

Opening times 11-4pm.

Adult £5.95, concession £5.65, child £5, family tickets £20.95 and £15.70.

To find out more visit the website here.

Find nature in a woodland garden

Spring is in the air, and most children love getting close to nature, looking at shiny leaves and the shapes and colours of the natural world.

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden is the ideal place to look for signs of spring and families can do just that.

On Saturday February 16, at 10am, and Sunday February 24 at 4pm a family event is included in garden entry.

No need to book.

Visit the website by clicking this link.

Examine some poo

Hard to impress youngsters will always find poo funny.

And at Hickling Broad run by Norfolk Wildlife Trust there’s a chance to get that little bit closer.

Young visitors can examine natural history items and learn how to tell the difference between a fox and badger skull, which rodents have eaten which nuts, and learn how to identify what an owl has eaten.

The event is on Wednesday February 20, 1-2.30pm. Book via 01603 625540. Later the same day there is also a chance to learn about raptors and go on a roost walk. A similar event takes place on the last Sunday of half term, 4-6pm.

More details via this link.

Make a wish

A Boggle wish that is..Bewilderwood is open all week. Storytelling, craft and the Boggle Wish Bonfire await families, as well as all the outdoorsy treetop fun people have come to know and love.

Prices based on height, £16.95, £8.95 and under 92cms free. Open 10am-5.30pm.

To book visit the website.

Be amazed

In the evening, so it wont help to fill those long days, but something to look forward to nevertheless.

St George’s Theatre is hosting Magic and Mayhem on Friday February 22.

The show features award-winning TV magician Chris North and zany ventriloquist and magician Paul Henri in what is billed as “jam packed traditional show.” Curtain up at 7.30pm.

Tickets £9 and £6, family ticket £25. To book online visit the website here.

Dig out your bucket and spades

Everyone loves a trip to the beach.

Take some games and a packed lunch to keep it cheap and enjoy running around in the fresh air.

At many of the beaches there’s always the bonus of a few games on the two penny falls on the way home, and an ice cream.

Hours of entertainment!

Keeping with the seaside theme

The Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth is hosting an interactive Lego adventure.

Fun and educational at the same time, which is always a bonus. There is a fact sheet and a chance to win a limited edition badge.

Also colouring and Lego activities.

For the best price book online.

See a film

With the sad demise of the Hollywood in Yarmouth the borough only has one cinema, The Palace Cinema in Gorleston High Street.

It’s likely to be showing a range of family-friendly films over half term and if you’ve never been now may be the chance to try it out.

Find out what’s on by checking this link.

Gorleston community cinema based at the library is showing Three Identical Strangers (12A) 2.30-4.10pm on Thursday February 21, the incredible story of triplets who were separated at birth. Find them on Facebook.

Make a splash

Wear them out with inflatable fun sessions at the Phoenix pool in Bradwell or the Marina Centre in Yarmouth.

In Bradwell fun sessions are every day 1.15-2.45pm when there will either be inflatables or floats and balls.

In Yarmouth there are three sessions every day 10.30-12pm, 12.30-2pm and 2.30-4pm. Always lots of fun.

Live timetables on both the websites.