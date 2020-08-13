Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form receive A-level results

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College have been learning their A-level results in what have been “the most challenging circumstances”, with the principal confirming some grades will be appealed.

Staff and pupils at the college, on Church Lane in Gorleston, celebrated an overall pass rate of 99.2pc, while 46pc of students received A*-B grades and 77pc of students achieved A*-C grades, both increases on last year’s results.

Some 34 A level students achieved a 100pc pass and many achieved the top grades in STEM subjects.

Dr Catherine Richards, principal, said: “I am absolutely delighted by this year’s results.

“Our students have been awarded some fantastic grades, which is recognition for their hard work and determination to succeed during the most challenging circumstances.

“Even during a pandemic, our students have continued to engage and learn with remote teaching and a huge amount of credit has to go to the dedication of our highly skilled staff to support our students throughout this difficult time.”

The coronavirus pandemic has meant almost all students received their results remotely, via an email link, missing out on the ritual of picking up the envelope at school with classmates and posing for photos outside the cafeteria.

Eleven students have been offered places at Oxbridge to study subjects ranging from medicine, chemistry, natural sciences and physics.

Six students who applied for medicine will also be hoping to have secured their places at their chosen universities.

Dr Richards added: “We are appealing some grades as we believe that a small number of students have been disadvantaged with the results they have been awarded. But overall this year’s results continue the upward trajectory.”

Deputy Principal, Dr Simon Fox, said: “East Norfolk is not just about an academic education.

“We take pride in the fact that we continue to offer a really wide range of subjects and a host of extra-curricular activities that are not available anywhere else locally.

“This makes us unique and highlights our commitment to ensuring that no students are disadvantaged or unable to access the widest possible learning.

“It also re-emphasises the Colleges importance to the local community, especially through this challenging period.”