Search

Advanced search

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form receive A-level results

PUBLISHED: 16:19 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 13 August 2020

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston receiving their A-level results in 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston receiving their A-level results in 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Archant

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College have been learning their A-level results in what have been “the most challenging circumstances”, with the principal confirming some grades will be appealed.

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston receiving their A-level results in 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston receiving their A-level results in 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Staff and pupils at the college, on Church Lane in Gorleston, celebrated an overall pass rate of 99.2pc, while 46pc of students received A*-B grades and 77pc of students achieved A*-C grades, both increases on last year’s results.

Some 34 A level students achieved a 100pc pass and many achieved the top grades in STEM subjects.

Dr Catherine Richards, principal, said: “I am absolutely delighted by this year’s results.

“Our students have been awarded some fantastic grades, which is recognition for their hard work and determination to succeed during the most challenging circumstances.

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston receiving their A-level results in 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston receiving their A-level results in 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

“Even during a pandemic, our students have continued to engage and learn with remote teaching and a huge amount of credit has to go to the dedication of our highly skilled staff to support our students throughout this difficult time.”

The coronavirus pandemic has meant almost all students received their results remotely, via an email link, missing out on the ritual of picking up the envelope at school with classmates and posing for photos outside the cafeteria.

Eleven students have been offered places at Oxbridge to study subjects ranging from medicine, chemistry, natural sciences and physics.

You may also want to watch:

Six students who applied for medicine will also be hoping to have secured their places at their chosen universities.

Dr Richards added: “We are appealing some grades as we believe that a small number of students have been disadvantaged with the results they have been awarded. But overall this year’s results continue the upward trajectory.”

Deputy Principal, Dr Simon Fox, said: “East Norfolk is not just about an academic education.

“We take pride in the fact that we continue to offer a really wide range of subjects and a host of extra-curricular activities that are not available anywhere else locally.

“This makes us unique and highlights our commitment to ensuring that no students are disadvantaged or unable to access the widest possible learning.

“It also re-emphasises the Colleges importance to the local community, especially through this challenging period.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Concerns over ‘immense disruption’ means problem bridge will not be opened for time being

Cllr Martin Wilby (inset) has said the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will not be lifted for the time being over fears it may get stuck. Picture: Andrew Fitchett/Denise Bradley.

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Concerns over ‘immense disruption’ means problem bridge will not be opened for time being

Cllr Martin Wilby (inset) has said the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will not be lifted for the time being over fears it may get stuck. Picture: Andrew Fitchett/Denise Bradley.

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form receive A-level results

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston receiving their A-level results in 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Two people hospitalised after four-car crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash at Halvergate on the Acle Straight on Thursday (August 13). Picture: Google Maps.

Company which built sets for Game of Thrones auctions off props after pandemic forces closure

Owner Ian Westbrook, with the Game of Thrones dragon eggs, which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Busy night for lifeboat team which responded to three incidents in quick succession

Hemsby lifeboat received three call-outs in one night on Wednesday, August 13, requiring the mobilisation of every resource available to them: the inland boat, sea boat and new Softrak vehicle. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

WATCH: Ducklings climb ramp installed by man concerned for their safety

Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.