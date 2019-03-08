Students celebrate their A-level results and look to the future

Students celebrating A-Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Julian Claxton. Julian Claxton Photography

As East Norfolk Sixth Form College students gathered outside its cafeteria after collecting their A-level and BTC results, their thoughts turned toward the future.

Rosemary James, Katy Jones, Jake Annison, Morvan Goff and Maisy Drew collect their A Level Results at East Norfolk College. Picture: Julian Claxton. Rosemary James, Katy Jones, Jake Annison, Morvan Goff and Maisy Drew collect their A Level Results at East Norfolk College. Picture: Julian Claxton.

Staff and students at the college, on Church Lane in Gorleston, celebrated an overall pass rate of 99pc and a 45pc A* to B rate for its overall grades.

Dr Catherine Richards, principal, said: "I am absolutely delighted by this year's results.

"Our students have achieved fantastic grades, which is recognition for their hard work and determination to succeed and the dedication of our highly skilled staff to support our students and their aspirations."

Two students received four A* grades.

Wilf Offord, 18, after getting his A-Level Results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Wilf Offord, 18, after getting his A-Level Results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

One of them, Wilf Offord, will go to Oxford University to study maths.

The 18-year-old said: "I think it's a lot more of a creative subject that people give it credit for.

"There is a lot of problem-solving and thinking outside the box."

He would like to be a lecturer and researcher in the subject.

Students reacting to their A-Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form. Picture: Julian Claxton. Students reacting to their A-Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form. Picture: Julian Claxton.

Harvey Pyer, 19, and Nathan Hardman, 18, both said all credit for their results should go to their teacher Hannah Eldridge.

"She was unbelievable," Mr Hardman said.

Mr Pyer got an E last year but this year got an A.

"I'm a little bit shocked," Mr Pyer said.

Harvey Pyer, 19, and Nathan Hardman, after getting their A-Level Results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Harvey Pyer, 19, and Nathan Hardman, after getting their A-Level Results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Mr Hardman will go to Bristol University to study sociology while Mr Pyer is heading to Lincoln to study law.

Georgia Lodge, 18, had not opened her results yet.

"I'm scared," she said.

Rhianna Horne, Molly Hill and Olivia Brewen with their A Level Results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Julian Claxton. Rhianna Horne, Molly Hill and Olivia Brewen with their A Level Results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Julian Claxton.

Some students, while happy with their results, were still concerned about the future.

Alfie Eagleton, 18, who was "positively sleep-deprived", said the results were "just letters on a page".

"It's just so much harder to get into the workplace these days," he said.

Sharfraz Choudhury was more optimistic.

David Weatherly, Nathan Ryans, Aisling Murphy and Alfie Eagleton, all 18, after getting their A-Level Results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey. David Weatherly, Nathan Ryans, Aisling Murphy and Alfie Eagleton, all 18, after getting their A-Level Results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The 18-year-old, who got one A* and two A's, was "quite ecstatic", and will study medicine at St George's College in London.

"It's a new experience, starting a new journey, so I really excited for it," he said. "I knew I did well because I knew I got in, but I really didn't expect to get an A*."