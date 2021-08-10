'We deserve it' - A-level students in East Norfolk celebrate

Published: 12:35 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM August 10, 2021

Students and staff said "we deserve our grades" as they picked up their A-level results from East Norfolk Sixth Form.

Dr Catherine Richards, the principal of East Norfolk Sixth Form (ENSF), said she was proud of the hard work this year's students had put in.

"The students have even surpassed my expectations," Dr Richards said.

She rejected the idea that A-level assessments had not been as rigorous as in previous years.

"These students have had a very disruptive year and yet they have risen to the challenge.

"The students are getting the grades they deserve.

"This year has been even more rigorous than usual as there has been much more evidence needed to justify final results."

Student Aref Shafiei, 18, was very happy with his three A* results.

"I'm over the moon," Mr Shafiei said.

Mr Shafiei will be going to medical school at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Oliver Righton, 18, received four A*s and intends to study chemistry at St Andrews.

Mr Righton said: "We've had a difficult two years and to come out with the grades we have is well deserved."

Ellie Borrett, 19, has the additional challenge of being a student with dyslexia.

"I wasn't expecting to get a B in medical science, as I've always had lower grades.

"It is challenging but you just have to work hard."

She intends to study adult nursing at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Clare Cassar, 18, is preparing to go to Nottingham University to study mathematics after receiving A*s in mathematics and EPQ (extended project qualification) and As in physics and history.

"We deserve it as we had to take more exams than we would have if the pandemic hadn't occurred.

"I had to take nine maths exams instead of the usual three."

Piranavaraj Sivashanmugam, 20, moved to the UK in 2014 and thanked his former school teachers at Flegg Academy for helping him adjust.

"I received an A*, an A and B.

"Six years ago, I couldn't read, write or speak English.

"But teachers were supportive and I made really good friends who helped."

Mr Sivashanmugam will be reading architecture at the University of Reading.