Gorleston college principal’s delight at A-level results
- Credit: © James Bass 2018
Students at Gorleston’s East Norfolk Sixth Form College have been celebrating their A-level results, which stayed strong despite new, tougher courses.
The college’s pass results for A* to C was 75pc and 99pc overall, with both staying the same as last year.
A total of 25 subjects achieved a 100pc pass rate which is a further increase on last year.
In all maths courses more than 75pc of students achieved A* to B grades, with 83pc further maths students claiming top grades.
All other science, technology engineering and maths (STEM) based subjects performed highly, with achievement rates for A* to B grades in biology of 71pc, 66pc for chemistry and 63pc for computing.
You may also want to watch:
Other notable successes included geography, which achieved a 100pc pass rate, with more than half of students reaching the top grades, and in art more than 50pc of students achieved A* to B grades.
Student Kate McNelly, a former Flegg High School pupil, achieved A*s in chemistry and biology and an A in maths and is off to study dentistry at Leeds University in September.
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 2 Seafront masterplans for Gorleston and Great Yarmouth
- 3 Drink driver crashes car 30 seconds after fleeing from police
- 4 New 800-seat stadium for historic football club helped by £870,000 grant
- 5 Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'
- 6 New ride at Pleasure Beach as re-opening date revealed
- 7 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 8 James Paget hospital A&E upgrade storms ahead - with work well under way
- 9 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 10 Photographer captures Norfolk's year of lockdown
She said: “The highlights of my experience would have to be meeting lots of new friends from all different backgrounds, being taught by some fantastic teachers and of course receiving my results.”
Iona Brett, a former Acle Academy pupil, is off to study medicine at Leicester University after getting an A* in psychology and As in biology and chemistry.
She said: “My college experience has been really good. The teachers always put in 110pc and they always help you achieve your goals and have been the best part of my journey here.”
College principal Dr Catherine Richards said: “I am absolutely delighted by this year’s results.
“Our students have achieved fantastic grades, which is recognition for their hard work and determination to succeed and the dedication of our highly skilled staff to support our students and their aspirations.
“More than half of those with offers have secured their places at Oxbridge to study subjects ranging from medicine, maths, natural sciences, English literature, history and politics and chemistry.
“Many others are leaving the college to gain employment and apprenticeships having achieved impressive grades.”
Next week sees GCSE pupils receiving their results.