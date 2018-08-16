Gorleston college principal’s delight at A-level results

Published: 2:45 PM August 16, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

Students receiving their A Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Principal Dr Catherine Richards with students. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: © James Bass 2018

Students at Gorleston’s East Norfolk Sixth Form College have been celebrating their A-level results, which stayed strong despite new, tougher courses.

Students receiving their A Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Principal Dr Catherine Richards with students. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: © James Bass 2018

The college’s pass results for A* to C was 75pc and 99pc overall, with both staying the same as last year.

A total of 25 subjects achieved a 100pc pass rate which is a further increase on last year.

In all maths courses more than 75pc of students achieved A* to B grades, with 83pc further maths students claiming top grades.

All other science, technology engineering and maths (STEM) based subjects performed highly, with achievement rates for A* to B grades in biology of 71pc, 66pc for chemistry and 63pc for computing.

Students receiving their A Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Principal Dr Catherine Richards with students. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: © James Bass 2018

You may also want to watch:

Other notable successes included geography, which achieved a 100pc pass rate, with more than half of students reaching the top grades, and in art more than 50pc of students achieved A* to B grades.

Student Kate McNelly, a former Flegg High School pupil, achieved A*s in chemistry and biology and an A in maths and is off to study dentistry at Leeds University in September.

She said: “The highlights of my experience would have to be meeting lots of new friends from all different backgrounds, being taught by some fantastic teachers and of course receiving my results.”

Iona Brett, a former Acle Academy pupil, is off to study medicine at Leicester University after getting an A* in psychology and As in biology and chemistry.

Students receiving their A Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Principal Dr Catherine Richards with students. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: © James Bass 2018

She said: “My college experience has been really good. The teachers always put in 110pc and they always help you achieve your goals and have been the best part of my journey here.”

College principal Dr Catherine Richards said: “I am absolutely delighted by this year’s results.

“Our students have achieved fantastic grades, which is recognition for their hard work and determination to succeed and the dedication of our highly skilled staff to support our students and their aspirations.

“More than half of those with offers have secured their places at Oxbridge to study subjects ranging from medicine, maths, natural sciences, English literature, history and politics and chemistry.

Students receiving their A Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Iona Brett with her results. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: © James Bass 2018

“Many others are leaving the college to gain employment and apprenticeships having achieved impressive grades.”

Next week sees GCSE pupils receiving their results.

Students receiving their A Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Iona Brett with her results. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: © James Bass 2018

Students receiving their A Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Iona Brett with her results. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: © James Bass 2018

Students receiving their A Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Iona Brett with her results. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: © James Bass 2018