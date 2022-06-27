'A real buzz': Joy as academies battle it out on return of Sports Cup

Academies from across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex were all smiles as a large-scale event made a welcome return.

For the first time since 2019, eight academies came together to compete in a popular regional sporting contest.

The academies, all of which are a part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), battled it out during an "exciting" day of sport at the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark in Norwich.

Students from Year 7 to Year 10 competed against each other in different sporting events as part of OAT’s annual trust-wide sports cup.

Action from the OAT Sports Cup. - Credit: OAT

This included students from the City of Norwich School, Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston-on-Sea, Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, Ormiston Sudbury Academy, Ormiston Rivers Academy in Burnham-on-Crouch Essex, Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston and reigning champions Broadland High Ormiston Academy in Hoveton.

With a fantastic opening ceremony starting proceedings, the academies’ dance troupes performed and were judged by the enrichment team, with the City of Norwich School taking top spot for an amazing street dance routine.

Action from the OAT Sports Cup - Credit: OAT

Throughout the day, students took part in a range of events, including athletics, field events and a Boccia competition, with the students at Broadland High Ormiston Academy again lifting the overall trophy after being crowned as winners.

With the trust holding two regional events during the summer term as part of the OAT Sports Cup - which is now in its sixth year - all the times and distances of the winners were recorded ahead of the second regional sports event, which is due to take place next month.

Action from the OAT Sports Cup - Credit: OAT

Stuart Aldous, lead practitioner of PE at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “After not being able to hold the Sports Cup for two years, it was truly fantastic to bring our students together again to take part a series of exciting competitions.

"Our incredible students showcased great enthusiasm, dedication and sportsmanship as each academy cheered and supported one another.

“One of the greatest advantages of being part of a family of academies is being able to come together and create a real buzz around taking part in such a large-scale event.

"Thank you again to all our wonderful students and staff for their hard work in organising and taking part in what was a really great day of sport.”



