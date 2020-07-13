Search

East Norfolk college celebrates after success at awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 12:53 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 13 July 2020

Terri Kemp, teacher at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston, has been named the BTEC Teacher of the Year at the UEA BTEC Stars of the East Awards 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form.

A school on the coast is celebrating after a double success of scooping up three accolades at the annual BTEC Awards and also winning recognition from the Arts Council.

East Norfolk Sixth Form College won three prizes at the UEA BTEC Stars of the East Awards 2020.

Terri Kemp, named BTEC Teacher of the Year, had been nominated by a student who described her as “an incredible teacher who goes above and beyond for her students”.

Student Jasmin Honour was named Sports Learner of the Year and fellow student Abigail Bell was named runner-up in the same category.

Jasmin was nominated by curriculum team leader for sport, Chris Duffy, who said: “Jasmin is an exceptional learner who has worked incredibly hard on the BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport (RQF) for the last two years.

“Jasmin is a role model to her peers and will always offer help and advice should they need it.

“Her work is detailed, completed well in advance of deadlines and generally is the standard of a university student.

“In lessons she is always fully focused, enthusiastic and completes tasks well ahead of her peers. Her desire to continuously improve is perhaps her most impressive trait and certainly something that has helped her reach the level she has,” Mr Duffy said.

Jasmin said: “I’m delighted to have won BTEC Sport Learner of the year. I have thoroughly enjoyed studying at East Norfolk and it has given me the confidence to continue on to do a sport degree, which I am looking forward to starting in September. Thank you to all of my teachers, Chris, Pauline, Ryan and Jamie for two wonderful years.”

Meanwhile, the Artsmark Award is the only creative quality standard for schools and education settings, accredited by Arts Council England, supporting them to develop and celebrate their commitment to arts and cultural education.

A statement from the Arts Council praised the college for acting as “an arts hub for your wider community providing a wide range of arts activities for children and young people in your area and working with key arts organisations in the region”.

