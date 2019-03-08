'We are desperate for a new building' - Norfolk pre-school in line for move

Acle pre-school hope to move out of the site in Fletcher Way which it shares with Acle St Edmund C of E primary school once a new building is designed. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Youngsters at a pre-school in Norfolk could soon have a new learning environment to explore.

That's because Acle Parish Council are working alongside architects to design a new building for Acle pre-school.

Currently the school shares the same site as Acle St Edmund C of E primary school in Fletcher Way, but it is at maximum capacity with 53 children.

Clerk of Acle Parish Council Pauline James, said a site in Leffins Lane had been identified by the architects.

Mrs James said there was a growing demand for a bigger pre-school and hopes work can be started on a new building as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Acle pre-school said: “We are desperate for a new building because we are full at the minute.

“It would definitely be very welcomed.”

The proposals which were discussed at a parish council meeting last month also include an outdoor play space for the children aged between two and four.

The architects who have not been named, sent an initial drawing to councillors but it was decided the building was too small.