Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

PUBLISHED: 16:24 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 05 February 2020

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Angela Sharpe

A former headteacher dogged by controversy has been appointed regional schools director at a London-based academy.

Barry Smith left the Inspiration Trust last week (January 31) after having served as headteacher at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy since 2017.

Later this month he will join the Community Schools Trust (CST) to oversee teaching and learning.

Despite notoriety during his time at Charter for his strict approach to education, the Inspiration Trust said that Mr Smith had "played a significant part in leading the changes to the culture and ethos of the academy".

His policies including banning particular haircuts and checking the lengths of girls' skirts had attracted a mixed response from parents in the seaside town.

But in summer 2019, 56pc of pupils at the school achieved a passing grade in their GCSEs, compared to the 30pc recorded by its predecessor Great Yarmouth High School in 2017.

The Inspiration Trust has previously said it will be "recruiting for a replacement in the near future and, in the meantime, the school will continue to be run by the executive principal and deputy principal".

