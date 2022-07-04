'We wanted to do something to help'- Pupils' quest to help foodbank
Kind-hearted school pupils have set out on a fundraising quest to help families who are struggle to put food on their tables.
Pupils at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy at Belton, near Gorleston, have organised their own school fete on Wednesday, July 20 after hearing about the plight of families who struggle with their weekly food bills.
Year 1 Rabbit Class pupils embarked on their quest help those less fortunate than them after they read the book It's No Money Day by Kate Milner, which sees a mother forced to turn to a foodbank.
The pupils were then visited by a representative of the Trussell Trust, who explained how foodbanks provide a lifeline to many families.
The 28 pupils were so moved by the stories they heard that they all decided they needed to do something to help, with the aid of class teacher Jo Thurtle.
Pupil Guy Malcom mentioned how he had seen an episode of Peppa Pig where the main characters organise a fair to help others.
So it was decided that Rabbit class would organise their own fete with fundraising stalls, such as a teddy tombola and a raffle.
And the pupils' crusade to help others has now snowballed with all the other classes at Moorlands joining forces to set up their own stalls at the fete.
Money raised from the fete will be handed over to the Yarmouth and Magdalen foodbank.
A pupils' email to businesses asking for donations to their raffle says: "We were left feeling incredibly sad to learn that some people don't have enough money to buy food to eat and that they have to ask the lovely people at the foodbank to help them.
"Some of us kept thinking about all of this and we wanted to do something to help!
"We asked our teacher to help us to organise a little summer fair that we could hold, to try and raise some money to give to a foodbank."
Miss Thurtle said: "The children could not believe that people needed food banks and just wanted to do something to help."
The children had read It's No Money Day as part of the school's empathy day ethos created by teacher Jon Biddle.
The school is part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust.