'We wanted to do something to help'- Pupils' quest to help foodbank

Jo Thurtle, Key Stage 1 lead, and Jon Biddle, English lead, pictured with pupil Guy Malcolm, who came up with the idea of organising a school fete - Credit: Danielle Booden

Kind-hearted school pupils have set out on a fundraising quest to help families who are struggle to put food on their tables.

Pupils at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy at Belton, near Gorleston, have organised their own school fete on Wednesday, July 20 after hearing about the plight of families who struggle with their weekly food bills.

Jo Thurtle, Key Stage 1 lead, Jon Biddle, English lead, and pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy who are organising a school fete after hearing about the less fortunate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 1 Rabbit Class pupils embarked on their quest help those less fortunate than them after they read the book It's No Money Day by Kate Milner, which sees a mother forced to turn to a foodbank.

The pupils were then visited by a representative of the Trussell Trust, who explained how foodbanks provide a lifeline to many families.

The 28 pupils were so moved by the stories they heard that they all decided they needed to do something to help, with the aid of class teacher Jo Thurtle.

Pupils Emmy Southernwood, Jett Lubach, and Eloise Masterson with the book It's a No Money Day by Kate Milner which inspired their classmates and them to put on a school fete to help the less fortunate - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pupil Guy Malcom mentioned how he had seen an episode of Peppa Pig where the main characters organise a fair to help others.

So it was decided that Rabbit class would organise their own fete with fundraising stalls, such as a teddy tombola and a raffle.

And the pupils' crusade to help others has now snowballed with all the other classes at Moorlands joining forces to set up their own stalls at the fete.

Moorlands C of E Primary Academy pupils Emilia Kensington, Charlie Lawn and Archer Kaloo sticking raffle tickets on teddies for a school fete that they are organising - Credit: Danielle Booden

Money raised from the fete will be handed over to the Yarmouth and Magdalen foodbank.

A pupils' email to businesses asking for donations to their raffle says: "We were left feeling incredibly sad to learn that some people don't have enough money to buy food to eat and that they have to ask the lovely people at the foodbank to help them.

A pupil helps with the school fete preparations - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Some of us kept thinking about all of this and we wanted to do something to help!

"We asked our teacher to help us to organise a little summer fair that we could hold, to try and raise some money to give to a foodbank."

Miss Thurtle said: "The children could not believe that people needed food banks and just wanted to do something to help."

Pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy are writing letters and making posters for the fete. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The children had read It's No Money Day as part of the school's empathy day ethos created by teacher Jon Biddle.

The school is part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust.

Moorlands C of E Primary Academy pupil Emilia Kensington sticking raffle tickets on teddies for the school fete - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy are organising a school fete after hearing about the less fortunate. They are writing letters and making posters - Credit: Danielle Booden



