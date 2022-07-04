News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

'We wanted to do something to help'- Pupils' quest to help foodbank

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:04 PM July 4, 2022
Updated: 5:48 PM July 4, 2022
Jo Thurtle, Key Stage 1 lead, and Jon Biddle, English lead, pictured with pupil Guy Malcolm, at Moor

Jo Thurtle, Key Stage 1 lead, and Jon Biddle, English lead, pictured with pupil Guy Malcolm, who came up with the idea of organising a school fete - Credit: Danielle Booden

Kind-hearted school pupils have set out on a fundraising quest to help families who are struggle to put food on their tables.

Pupils at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy at Belton, near Gorleston, have organised their own school fete on Wednesday, July 20 after hearing about the plight of families who struggle with their weekly food bills.

Jo Thurtle, Key Stage 1 lead, Jon Biddle, English lead, and pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C

Jo Thurtle, Key Stage 1 lead, Jon Biddle, English lead, and pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy who are organising a school fete after hearing about the less fortunate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 1 Rabbit Class pupils embarked on their quest help those less fortunate than them after they read the book It's No Money Day by Kate Milner, which sees a mother forced to turn to a foodbank.

The pupils were then visited by a representative of the Trussell Trust, who explained how foodbanks provide a lifeline to many families.

The 28 pupils were so moved by the stories they heard that they all decided they needed to do something to help, with the aid of class teacher Jo Thurtle.

Moorlands C of E Primary Academy pupils Emmy Southernwood, Jett Lubach, and Eloise Masterson with th

Pupils Emmy Southernwood, Jett Lubach, and Eloise Masterson with the book It's a No Money Day by Kate Milner which inspired their classmates and them to put on a school fete to help the less fortunate - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pupil Guy Malcom mentioned how he had seen an episode of Peppa Pig where the main characters organise a fair to help others.

So it was decided that Rabbit class would organise their own fete with fundraising stalls, such as a teddy tombola and a raffle.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary
  2. 2 Plea as ducklings routinely snatched by killer seagulls
  3. 3 Lifeboat crew rescues woman from Great Yarmouth river
  1. 4 'Historic' ground share agreement sealed for season
  2. 5 GP wished they could have done more for man found dead at home
  3. 6 Football club president is face known to thousand of Hippodrome fans
  4. 7 From classic cars to monster trucks - Wheels Festival draws thousands
  5. 8 Roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston this week
  6. 9 Former BBC Three comedian coming to Gorleston venue
  7. 10 7 famous faces with Great Yarmouth links

And the pupils' crusade to help others has now snowballed with all the other classes at Moorlands joining forces to set up their own stalls at the fete.

Moorlands C of E Primary Academy pupils Emilia Kensington, Charlie Lawn and Archer Kaloo sticking ra

Moorlands C of E Primary Academy pupils Emilia Kensington, Charlie Lawn and Archer Kaloo sticking raffle tickets on teddies for a school fete that they are organising - Credit: Danielle Booden

Money raised from the fete will be handed over to the Yarmouth and Magdalen foodbank.

A pupils' email to businesses asking for donations to their raffle says: "We were left feeling incredibly sad to learn that some people don't have enough money to buy food to eat and that they have to ask the lovely people at the foodbank to help them. 

Pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy, who are organising a school fete after

A pupil helps with the school fete preparations - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Some of us kept thinking about all of this and we wanted to do something to help!

"We asked our teacher to help us to organise a little summer fair that we could hold, to try and raise some money to give to a foodbank."

Miss Thurtle said: "The children could not believe that people needed food banks and just wanted to do something to help."

Pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy, who are organising a school fete after

Pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy are writing letters and making posters for the fete. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The children had read It's No Money Day as part of the school's empathy day ethos created by teacher Jon Biddle

The school is part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust.

Moorlands C of E Primary Academy pupil Emilia Kensington sticking raffle tickets on teddies for a sc

Moorlands C of E Primary Academy pupil Emilia Kensington sticking raffle tickets on teddies for the school fete - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy, who are organising a school fete after

Pupils from Rabbit class at Moorlands C of E Primary Academy are organising a school fete after hearing about the less fortunate. They are writing letters and making posters - Credit: Danielle Booden


Gorleston News

Don't Miss

The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival returns this weekend

Everything you need to know ahead of Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Decoy Tavern Fritton Norfolk

Renewed bid to bulldoze 'ugly mess' country pub for homes

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Green light for holiday flats plan in former Sea Princess annexe

Hotel with 'excellent reputation' up for sale as owner retires

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Tyson Fury stayed at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston 

'He was a great guest' - Tyson Fury stays at Gorleston hotel

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon