New £14m special education school opens after two-year build
A new special education school in Great Yarmouth has opened its doors after a two-year building project.
Bure Park Specialist Academy on Keyes Avenue, which was built at the site of the former Alderman Swindell Primary school, welcomed its first 29 students on Monday 20 September.
The school, which is for boys aged from six to 16 with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs, will increase its intake to a maximum capacity of 88 places by the end of next year.
The new £14m school is the first of three new-build special schools due to open in the next 18 months as part of Norfolk County Council’s £120m SEND transformation programme.
The programme aims to improve inclusion in mainstream schools and deliver 500 new special education places in a mixture of special schools and specialist resource bases (SRBs) at mainstream schools.
Head of School, Hayley Ross said: “It has been extremely exciting to open our doors this week and welcome our first students.
“We are absolutely committed to ensuring that every single child and young person in our school is given the best possible opportunities to be successful.
“We will be creating a safe space for them to learn and thrive, ensuring they leave with the confidence, skills and life chances they are entitled to.”
Cllr Daniel Elmer, deputy cabinet member for the county council’s Children’s Services, said: "We’re delighted to be working with Boudica Schools Trust to open this school.
“It’s a fantastic building with a really passionate and experienced multi-disciplinary staff team and I’m confident it’s going to provide an excellent experience for the children and young people who attend and their families."
The school aims through its curriculum to provide a caring, stimulating, academically driven environment.
With a strong ethos of engagement, support and guidance for families, the school will work closely with parents and carers.
Where appropriate, after benefitting from the support while attending Bure Park, some children will be able to return to mainstream schools.
The school has dormitories, which will house up to 36 students over the school by the end of next year.
Admissions are through a county admissions panel.
Visit the Norfolk County Council website for further information.