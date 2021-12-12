Caister students dazzle in their Christmas show
- Credit: Danielle Booden
High school pupils have wowed audiences with their annual Christmas showcase performances.
Caister Academy has staged five performances of a show called 'A December to Remember'.
More than a quarter of the school took part with the support of the performing arts staff team.
The performances also drew upon a number of external partners, including the Centre Stage Musical Theatre and East Norfolk Sixth Form College.
Sarah Sharpe, the academy's head of performing arts, said: “I’m delighted at how many students have been involved, how hard they've worked and the quality of their performances.
"Thank you to everyone who has contributed, from selling tickets and serving the interval refreshments, to the backstage crew and our partnership companies.”
Emily Campbell, director of programmes for Creative Education Trust which runs the academy, said: “The Caister students have always been outstanding on stage, and it’s a thrill to witness them going from strength to strength with the support of the performing arts team.”
Most Read
- 1 Heartbroken daughters pay tribute to beloved dad who was 'always smiling'
- 2 Yarmouth market move hits another snag
- 3 Great Yarmouth town centre road closed for eight days for water works
- 4 Cat found dumped in taped-up cardboard box near Great Yarmouth
- 5 Ask the Mercury: What was Mr T's called... and why no free parking?
- 6 Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'
- 7 Major bridge replacement work to prevent boats passing
- 8 Holiday lodge plan for hall golf range is discussed
- 9 All the changes to Norfolk's bin collections over Christmas
- 10 Great Yarmouth landmarks to be illuminated this weekend