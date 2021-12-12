Caister students dazzle in their Christmas show

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

High school pupils have wowed audiences with their annual Christmas showcase performances.

Caister Academy has staged five performances of a show called 'A December to Remember'.

More than a quarter of the school took part with the support of the performing arts staff team.

The performances also drew upon a number of external partners, including the Centre Stage Musical Theatre and East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Sarah Sharpe, the academy's head of performing arts, said: “I’m delighted at how many students have been involved, how hard they've worked and the quality of their performances.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed, from selling tickets and serving the interval refreshments, to the backstage crew and our partnership companies.”

Emily Campbell, director of programmes for Creative Education Trust which runs the academy, said: “The Caister students have always been outstanding on stage, and it’s a thrill to witness them going from strength to strength with the support of the performing arts team.”

