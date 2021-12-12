News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Caister students dazzle in their Christmas show

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 7:00 AM December 12, 2021
Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

High school pupils have wowed audiences with their annual Christmas showcase performances.

Caister Academy has staged five performances of a show called 'A December to Remember'.

Pupils from Caister Academy ready for their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

The cast of the Caister Academy Christmas showcase - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than a quarter of the school took part with the support of the performing arts staff team.

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

Pupils impressed the audiences with their performance skills - Credit: Danielle Booden

The performances also drew upon a number of external partners, including the Centre Stage Musical Theatre and East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

A dancer dazzles in the Caister Academy show - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sarah Sharpe, the academy's head of performing arts, said: “I’m delighted at how many students have been involved, how hard they've worked and the quality of their performances.

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

There were high jinks in the show - Credit: Danielle Booden

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

A student shows off her performing skills - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed, from selling tickets and serving the interval refreshments, to the backstage crew and our partnership companies.”

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

Caister Academy held five performances of the show - Credit: Danielle Booden

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

Guitar players helped bring the show to life - Credit: Danielle Booden

Emily Campbell, director of programmes for Creative Education Trust which runs the academy, said: “The Caister students have always been outstanding on stage, and it’s a thrill to witness them going from strength to strength with the support of the performing arts team.”

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show - Credit: Danielle Booden


Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. Picture: Danielle Booden

Caister Academy pupils performing in their A December to Remember show. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Caister-on-Sea News

