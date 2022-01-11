Caister school's expansion on hold for planning green light

John Grant School in Caister has applied for alterations to their approved pans to build six new classrooms. - Credit: Google

The expansion of a school in Caister has been put on hold while further planning is waiting approval.

John Grant School, which teaches pupils from reception to 19-year-olds with complex needs, had proposed to expand their facilities in June 2020.

The expansion will see a single-storey building offering a further six classrooms providing thirty additional spaces for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea.

The plans for the single-story build were approved in November 2020, but changes to the openings to the classrooms and heating system have been requested before the new build can take place.

The requested changes are:

Solid panels added to some classroom doors, instead of fully glazed panels.

A louvred fanlight is to be added to some of the classroom doors.

The boiler flue will now be a wall outlet rather than positioned on the roof of the new building.

Access from St George's Drive will be unchanged.

John Grant School, which teaches pupils with complex needs - including those with severe, profound and multiple learning difficulties and Autistic Spectrum Disorder - was rated "outstanding" by Ofsted in October 2017.

In 2019, concerns were raised over plans to build housing on part of the school's former playing field. Plans were approved in 2020.



