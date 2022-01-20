News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
School centre to be named after lifeboat stalwart

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:39 PM January 20, 2022
Derek George, secretary of Caister Lifeboat, who died on July 21, has been hailed as a true gentlema

Caister Lifeboat Station secretary Derek George - Credit: Archant

A new million-pound facility for children with social, emotional and mental health needs will be dedicated to a much-missed lifeboat stalwart on Friday (January 21).

The Specialist Resource Base at Caister Infant and Junior Schools will be based in The Derek George Building.

Mr George, who died in 2020 aged 82, was the secretary of Caister Lifeboat Station and had been involved with running it since 1996. 

Friday's dedication event will see the chair of Norfolk County Council Penny Carpenter and the mayor of Great Yarmouth Councillor Adrian Thompson jointly open the new facility at 3.45pm.

The ceremony will be attended by Mr George’s widow Vivienne and his family, along with representatives of the lifeboat.

The Specialist Resource Base will serve key stage two children from across East Norfolk who are struggling in their home school settings.

Placements are short-term with the aim of reintegrating children back in their schools as soon as it is practicable.

