'Pupils are kind to each other'- School praised in Ofsted inspection

A coastal village infant school continues to be a good place for its "friendly" and "polite" children to learn at, says an education watchdog.

Caister Infant with Nursery School has been rated as good by Ofsted following a two-day inspection last November.

Praising the school's 237 pupils, the report said: “Pupils are friendly, polite and welcoming.

"They have positive relationships with adults and each other. Pupils are kind to each other. They know what qualities make a good friend."

Praising the school's leadership and staff the report said: “Leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum.

"Detailed curriculum plans support pupils’ learning, which starts from the early years.

"Leaders have thought carefully about the important knowledge they want pupils to learn in each subject.

"As a result, pupils achieve well across their different subjects. They enjoy their learning and behave very well in lessons.

"Pupils are well prepared for junior school.”

The school was also praised for its "high-quality phonics teaching" which allows children to get off to a good start in the classroom.

Its high quality of safeguarding was also singled out.

The school had previously been rated good on its last inspection in 2016.

Head of school, Mark Parslow-Williams, said: “We are delighted to be praised so highly by Ofsted.

"It’s a great credit to the skill and professionalism of the staff here, and of course our lovely children and families.”

The Ofsted inspection said the infant school could make further improvements with a small number of Key Stage 1 pupils being routinely absent and governors needing to hold teaching staff more to account.

The school has a 46-place nursery which draws children from the village and surrounding area.

It was also part of the inspection and the work of the nursery team was also singled out.

The inspection report added: “Children get off to a strong start to their education. Staff create a positive environment for children from the age of two to feel welcome, to learn and to play. Early years staff are well trained to teach."

Caister Infant with Nursery School is part of Caister Primary Federation along with Caister Junior School and Rollesby Primary School.