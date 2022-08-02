Schools bid farewell to teaching staff with century of experience

Julie Freeman and Lin Myhill have 61 years' experience between then - Credit: Caister Primary Federation

Four staff members at two linked coastal schools with more than 100 years of teaching experience between them are heading into retirement.

Lin Myhill, Julie Freeman, Michelle Chrisostomou and Vanessa Black are leaving Caister Infant School and Nursery and Caister Junior School.

Mrs Freeman, who is retiring after 33 years, was first recruited to the then Caister Middle School in 1989 under headteacher Ken Forsyth and has been a class teacher in every year group between Year 3 and Year 7.

She said: "I've enjoyed all my time working here – it’s been an honour. I’ve worked with the most wonderful people.

“I’ve watched children I’ve taught grow up and then taught their children. I’ve also taught at least 10 of my current colleagues when they were children. I’m very lucky to have worked here.”

Michelle Chrisostomou and Vanessa Black are both retiring after 20 years at the infant school and nursery. - Credit: Caister Primary Federation

She will continue to volunteer with Great Yarmouth Schools' Music Association, helping children experience and enjoy music in the borough.

Mrs Myhill is retiring after 28 years.

She worked at the infant school as a teaching assistant since 1994, first joining when it was Caister First School under former headteacher, the late Pat Lewis.

She said: “I’ve served with five headteachers – Pat, Brendan McCarney, Nick Southgate, Sian Harmer and now Mark Parslow-Williams.

“I’ve seen children who came here grow up and become parents themselves and bring their own children here.

"The school has been like my family and it’s going to be so strange in September when everyone comes back but not me – I’m really going to miss it.”

She will continue her work for St John Ambulance, where she works with Badgers, Cadets and adult groups.

Last year she was awarded the prestigious Order of St John for her 32 years service with the charity first aid organisation

Mrs Chrisostomou and Mrs Black are both retiring after 20 years at the infant school and nursery as teaching assistants.

All the retiring staff members also say they are looking forward to spending time with their families and catching up with friends.

Both schools are part of the Caister Primary Federation.