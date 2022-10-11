'No More!' Students sign up to anti-bullying campaign

Dozens of high school students from the east coast have become anti-bullying ambassadors in their classroom and playgrounds.

Caister Academy has hosted an anti-bullying ambassador training session run by the Diana Award charity.

The session saw students from the academy and other schools in the Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Ipswich areas learn how to spot bullying, including over the internet, and to offer support and advice to victims.

One of the Caister Academy students who applied to become an ambassador was Ash, 15 and who had been bullied in the past.

Caister Academy students and staff and the school mascot at the anti-bullying training event - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He said: "I have been bullied and I don't want anyone else to go through that."

Keira Carter, 15, also signed up to the training as bullying was not a "nice thing" to do.

Charlie Emmett, senior head of inclusion at the academy, had invited the Diana Award training team in to hold the session.

She said: "We feel very passionate about the wellbeing of all our students. We want them to feel safe and empowered when they are here.

""We had a high level of interest from the students to take part in the training, which is fantastic to see."

The training session saw students learn the definition of bullying and the three kinds of it, how to spot if someone is being bullied and how to safely intervene and how to signpost further support.

Caister Academy students learn how to become anti-bullying ambassadors - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The students are also encouraged to launch an anti-bullying campaign across the whole of their schools.

Ben Driver, principal at Caister Academy, said it was good the school could host the event and it would help the students develop new skills to tie in with the academy's ethos of kindness.

The training was held in the school's sports hall and saw the academy's seal mascot also take part under the guidance of lead trainer Gina Harbour.

The Diana Award anti-bullying training had been interrupted nation-wide by Covid with sessions being held online instead.

The charity was set up to honour Princess Diana's memory by helping to empower young people to change the world.

For more information on the scheme visit diana-award.org.uk/anti-bullying-training