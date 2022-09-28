News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Caister teaching assistant's walk for African schoolchildren

James Weeds

Published: 6:32 AM September 28, 2022
Sarah-Jane Blake

Sarah-Jane Blake will be walking the 84-mile Norfolk Coastal Path to raise funds for Loos 4 Learners. - Credit: Submitted

A Caister teaching assistant is walking almost 100 miles to help schoolchildren in Ghana.

Sarah-Jane Blake, who works at Caister Junior School, is undertaking the 84-mile Norfolk Coastal Path in aid of Loos 4 Learners, a charity which aims to build toilets in Ghanaian schools.

She will set off from Hunstanton on Thursday morning and plans to arrive at the end of the path in Hopton on Sunday afternoon. 

Loos 4 Learners is a new charity set up by former headteachers Sandy Davies and Poobie Naidoo and is being supported by Norfolk schools.  

The headteachers had been training in Ghanaian schools for many years and have been shocked by the lack of toilet facilities in their schools.

This puts children in danger from wildlife when they are forced to go to the toilet in scrub and woodland, and affects girls as they reach puberty and miss several days of school each month.

For more information on Ms Blake's walk, visit her JustGiving page.

