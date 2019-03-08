Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Retail planning bid for former college site

PUBLISHED: 16:19 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 11 June 2019

An application has been submitted for vehicle sales on part of the car park at the former Trafalgar College Picture: Google Maps

An application has been submitted for vehicle sales on part of the car park at the former Trafalgar College Picture: Google Maps

Archant

New plans for part of an empty school site once hailed as ushering in a new era in education have been lodged.

Less than three years after it opened Trafalgar College in Thamesfield Way, Great Yarmouth, stands empty, its pupils moved to the Charter Academy site in Salisbury Road, known for its strict behaviour rules.

Now Grosvenor Garage in Beccles Road, Bradwell, is looking for a change of use of part of the carpark to allow vehicle sales as the former school looks to scope out a new use.

James Goffin, spokesman for the academy chain behind both Trafalgar College and Charter, said the land was owned by the Department for Education (DfE) and leased to the Inspiration Trust.

You may also want to watch:

He said all pupils moved from Thamesfield Way to Salisbury Road at Easter under the merger which was fiercely opposed by some.

At the time the merger was announced the school had 163 pupils and planned to grow as year groups were added taking the students to years 12 and 13 in 2021.

Instead Charter Academy aims to add a sixth form provision for around 70 pupils, providing there is demand and the school's GCSE results are "secure."

Building work to add new classrooms, science labs and all-weather sports pitches is due to begin this summer.

Mr Goffin added there had been several expressions of interest in the site, all of which had been passed on to the DfE.

When it opened, the trust said the converted office building for Trafalgar, once home to oil and gas company Perenco, was only a temporary site later revealing artists impressions of a new, £20m school building they hoped to secure the go-ahead for.

At the time, the trust said they hoped to apply for planning permission for the new site, but this bid was never submitted.

No documents have yet been submitted as part of the vehicle sales proposal, and the applicant has declined to comment.

Related articles

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Take a first look at the menu of the brand new Hog Hotel and restaurant

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It makes me feel alive’: Meet Mandy the powerlifter, 51, with a world record

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the squat lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in Great Yarmouth

Police were called to an altercation in Middlegate on Saturday.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists