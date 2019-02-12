Chorus of approval as children join choir of thousands

A choir from Great Yarmouth Primary Academy performed with 7,500 children and celebrity guests as part of the Young Voices concert at the London O2 Arena. Photo: Inspiration Trust Inspiration Trust

A primary school’s choir joined voices with thousands of children and special celebrity guests for a mammoth London concert.

The 28-strong choir from Great Yarmouth Primary Academy, sang with 7,500 children from across the country at the Young Voices concert at London’s O2 Arena on Friday, February 1.

They performed with special guests including Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Basement Jaxx vocalist Sharlene Hector, Britain’s Got Talent star Beau Dermott, and street dance crew Urban Strides.

The setlist featured pop classics like Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’ and ‘Days’ by The Kinks, with a medley from The Greatest Showman as the grand finale.

It was Great Yarmouth Primary’s sixth visit to the annual event, with children from year three to six learning the songs at school as part of their singing enrichment activity.

Choir organiser, Maryann Willis said: “It was a fantastic day – very long, but worth every minute to see the enjoyment on the children’s faces.

“The children are already asking when we can start rehearsing for next year.”