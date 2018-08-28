Education trust to be dissolved as its two schools join bigger trust

An East Anglian academy trust is set to shut down after its two schools joined another trust.

Cliff Park Infant and Junior Schools in Gorleston-on-Sea, formerly part of the East Anglia Schools Trust, have announced they are joining Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT).

Birmingham-based OAT runs 13 academies in Norfolk and Suffolk, including the Ormiston Venture in Gorleston, Ormiston Victory in Norwich, Ormiston Denes in Lowestoft, Broadland High and City of Norwich School.

Both Cliff Park schools will join their new trust on Saturday, December 1, after which the East Anglia Schools Trust will be dissolved.

It follows consultations with parents, carers, staff, governors and the local community.

In a statement OAT said there were “no plans to change the school day” at the infant and junior schools and that parents and carers did not need to replace uniforms yet as garments featuring the new logo will be phased in gradually.

Sue Mitchell, of Ormiston Cliff Park Infant and Junior Academies, said joining OAT would “greatly benefit” pupils, staff, parents and the wider school community.

“In joining the trust, we will have access to the wealth of experience, resources, high-quality education provision and brilliant enrichment opportunities – a vision for education which we already share with OAT,” she said.