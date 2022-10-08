Take a look at the community gym inside an old Yarmouth bank vault
- Credit: James Weeds
Students from an education centre have built a gym and martial arts dojo inside a disused bank vault in Great Yarmouth.
Horizon Community Training, based on Hall Quay, provides training and education for young people not in mainstream education. The company's ethos, according to Horizon's director and course tutor Mark Shanahan, is about building relationships to better the community.
Learners based at the centre have built shelves, repaired games consoles and computers, and recently, they created a gym and dojo inside a bank safe belonging to a neighbouring property.
"I love working with kids who so many people seemed to have given up on," said Mr Shanahan, 42.
"It shows that everybody can achieve things with a bit of motivation and someone giving them the space to do so.
"What the learners have done with the gym is incredible."
The old vault inside the former Barclay's bank on Hall Quay has been fitted with mats, exercise machines and even a sparring ring. The gym, also known as the Horizon Fitness and Wellbeing Centre, is for the use of students and staff at Horizon, as well as other community groups.
The space is also used by Next Gen Fitness and MAFC Ultimate Martial Arts.
"This is such an important space for us," Mr Shanahan said.
Most Read
- 1 Four e-scooters seized near Great Yarmouth in police crackdown
- 2 Pure Gym reveals when it will open in Norfolk town
- 3 Married GPs retiring after 27 years at Great Yarmouth surgery
- 4 Supermarket offering £1 meal deal to over 60s this winter
- 5 Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer
- 6 UPDATED: Future of historic Gorleston's landmark to be discussed
- 7 Green light for two new cottages at hotel - but 'dining pods' refused
- 8 Three Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show
- 9 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 10 Man banned from Great Yarmouth
"It gives people the opportunity to let off some energy and decompress, but it also teaches students discipline and self-defence."
The gym is still a work in progress and Mr Shanahan is keen to get his students' ideas on how the space can improve.
Currently, Horizon is creating a mural in the gym, putting the students' artistic talents to use.
Mr Shanahan said the gym is not intended to be a big club, but rather a confidence-builder to promote a greater sense of physical well-being.
"This is a first step for people," he said.
"And for a lot of people, that's just what they need. Once the confidence is there, people can achieve whatever they put their mind to."
From furniture restoration and DIY to computer building and beauty training, Horizon provides workshops in various areas to help students gain skills for further training, education or entering the job market.
"We're all about establishing good relationships," Mr Shanahan added.
"It's important to spend time with the learners, help them build ambition and watch them flourish."
For more information, visit www.horizoncommunitytraining.co.uk