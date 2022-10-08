Take a look at the community gym inside an old Yarmouth bank vault

Students from an education centre have built a gym and martial arts dojo inside a disused bank vault in Great Yarmouth.

Horizon Community Training, based on Hall Quay, provides training and education for young people not in mainstream education. The company's ethos, according to Horizon's director and course tutor Mark Shanahan, is about building relationships to better the community.

Horizon Community Training is based on Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google

Learners based at the centre have built shelves, repaired games consoles and computers, and recently, they created a gym and dojo inside a bank safe belonging to a neighbouring property.

"I love working with kids who so many people seemed to have given up on," said Mr Shanahan, 42.

"It shows that everybody can achieve things with a bit of motivation and someone giving them the space to do so.

"What the learners have done with the gym is incredible."

Mark Shanahan, who worked for 15 years at East Coast College, founded Horizon Community Training centre in Great Yarmouth in 2020. - Credit: Archant

The old vault inside the former Barclay's bank on Hall Quay has been fitted with mats, exercise machines and even a sparring ring. The gym, also known as the Horizon Fitness and Wellbeing Centre, is for the use of students and staff at Horizon, as well as other community groups.

The space is also used by Next Gen Fitness and MAFC Ultimate Martial Arts.

"This is such an important space for us," Mr Shanahan said.

"It gives people the opportunity to let off some energy and decompress, but it also teaches students discipline and self-defence."

The gym inside the bank vault has exercise equipment, free weights and a sparring ring. - Credit: James Weeds

The gym is still a work in progress and Mr Shanahan is keen to get his students' ideas on how the space can improve.

Currently, Horizon is creating a mural in the gym, putting the students' artistic talents to use.

Mr Shanahan said the gym is not intended to be a big club, but rather a confidence-builder to promote a greater sense of physical well-being.

"This is a first step for people," he said.

"And for a lot of people, that's just what they need. Once the confidence is there, people can achieve whatever they put their mind to."

Horizon Community Training also has a studio for hair and beauty students. - Credit: James Weeds

From furniture restoration and DIY to computer building and beauty training, Horizon provides workshops in various areas to help students gain skills for further training, education or entering the job market.

"We're all about establishing good relationships," Mr Shanahan added.

"It's important to spend time with the learners, help them build ambition and watch them flourish."

For more information, visit www.horizoncommunitytraining.co.uk

The furniture workshop inside Horizon Community Training. - Credit: James Weeds

There is a garden area for learners to grow fruit and vegetables. - Credit: James Weeds

The roof garden at Horizon Community Learning was built by the students. - Credit: James Weeds

Horizon Community Learning has recently opened up an electrics workshop for its learners. - Credit: James Weeds



