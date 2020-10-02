Year 11 self isolating at school following coronavirus case

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy now has a confirmed coronavirus case in it's Year 11 class. Picture; David Hannant David Hannant

A coastal academy’s Year 11 students will be kept off school for the next ten days after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Kevin Blakey took over as principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in September. Picture: Courtesy of Inspiration Trust. Kevin Blakey took over as principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in September. Picture: Courtesy of Inspiration Trust.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy - managed by the Inspiration Trust - issued letters to parents on October 1 informing them of the news.

Kevin Blakey, principal at the school, said: “A member of our school community has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We’ve acted quickly and followed Public Health England guidance to protect our children, staff, families and wider community.

“Year 11 will be continuing their education at home using our remote learning resources. We’ve made sure our young people have the technology they need, so that our remote learning package is inclusive. Our teaching teams will continue to support our students remotely.

“We’ve made our families aware and would like to thank them for their support.”

A letter addressed to “parents/carers of close contacts of Covid-19 at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy” said that affected children should stay home until October 12.

The letter reads: “Your child in Year 11 has been identified as a close contact with the affected person. In line with national guidance you should now ensure your child stays at home and self-isolates until Friday, October 9. This means your child will return Monday October 12.

“We are asking you to do this to reduce the further spread of the virus in the community. We also require any school-age children who live in your household do not return to the school until the end of the isolation period.”