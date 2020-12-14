Entire year group told to stay at home after Covid cases at rural high school

Published: 9:43 AM December 14, 2020

A high school academy in Norfolk has three confirmed cases of coronavirus. The school is busy tracing their close contacts and as a precaution has told the whole of Year 10 to stay at home. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The whole of Year 10 has been told to stay at home after two students tested positive for coronavirus at a Norfolk high school.

Parents of children at Flegg High Ormiston Academy, in Martham, received an email at 9.25pm on Sunday night telling them of the last-minute arrangements.

The letter said two students in Year 10 had confirmed infections and that because of the timing it had not been possible to trace their close contacts.

As a precaution the whole year group was told to stay at home.

The same email said that as a result of voluntary coronavirus testing undertaken across Years 7 and 8 on Thursday (December 11) one student had tested positive.

In that case only those who had been in close contact with the student were being asked to self-isolate and access learning remotely from home.

Meanwhile, the school was working to establish those who had been in close contact with the two Year 10 cases and those deemed at risk would be contacted by the end of today (Monday, December 14).

The year group had been told to stay at home "as a precaution" while the contacts were worked out, but for all other students the school was safe and would remain open, the letter said.

It said: "The academy continues to follow all guidance issued to us to keep our community as safe as possible.

"In the meantime, the academy is safe to remain open to all students and teachers who have not been identified as potential contacts and all students other than those we have communicated with already should continue to attend.

"By having robust processes in place we have been able to act immediately to identify those who need to self-isolate, and to keep that number as small as possible."

Students directly identified are being asked to self-isolate.

Providing they do not develop symptoms, they can return to their usual activities at the end of the ten days.

The Ormiston Academies Trust has been approached for a comment.

More that a dozen schools across Norfolk have been affected by the pandemic with some either fully closed or others sending home whole year groups or close contact bubbles to limit the spread.



