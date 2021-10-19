Graduation worth the wait for East Coast College's class of 2020
- Credit: Danielle Booden
It was a long time coming, but it was worth the wait for students of the class of 2020.
East Coast College students from the class of 2020 and 2021 celebrated their graduations surrounded by friends, family and proud lecturers on Tuesday.
Held at Great Yarmouth Minster, students from the college's Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses were presented with foundation degrees, degrees and other professional qualifications.
The ceremonies, organised in partnership with the University of Suffolk, were opened by the university's vice-chancellor, professor Helen Langton, with speeches also from David Blake, the chair of corporation at East Coast College, Stuart Rimmer, chief executive and principal of East Coast College and Susan Falch-Lovesey, who was made 2020 Honorary Fellow of the University of Suffolk.
The Mayor of Lowestoft attended the morning ceremony while the Mayor of Great Yarmouth attended the class of 2021 ceremony.
Kerry Payne, assistant principal for Higher Education and Access at East Coast College, said: "I would like to congratulate all of our graduates who have worked so hard to reach this point and have demonstrated great resilience through recently challenging times."
During each ceremony, The Paddy Shaw Prize, named in honour of the late Paddy Shaw - a former member of staff - was awarded to two students who demonstrated knowledge, skills, ability or resilience above and beyond what is expected.
During the 2020 ceremony, the award was presented to Elizabeth Howell who graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Sport, Health and Exercise.
She was praised for completing an "incredibly high scoring dissertation" while working on the frontline for East Coast Community Healthcare during the pandemic and home schooling.
Mrs Howell, from Bradwell, said: "Studying for a degree in a local college worked out so well for me as a mother.
"I was honoured to receive the award.
"I'm just glad we all got to graduate in the end. We were all unsure for a while, but it's been lovely."
At the afternoon ceremony, the award was presented to Rachel Baxter who graduated with a BA (Hons) in Inclusive Practice and Integrated Learning.
Rachel was praised for submitting work of the "highest calibre" and was described as a "self-motivated individual' with a "wonderful work ethic."
To find out more about the degree courses on offer at East Coast College, visit www.eastcoast.ac.uk/degrees