Proud college students to graduate at Minster awards ceremony

Proud students will be collecting their graduation certificates at a ceremony at Great Yarmouth's main church on Friday afternoon.

Great Yarmouth Minster is hosting East Coast College's graduation ceremony, with students from its Yarmouth and Lowestoft campuses celebrating various educational successes.

The students will be presented with foundation degrees and degrees in a range of courses including engineering, sport, social care, health programmes and wildlife conservation.

Professional qualifications in education and training will also be presented.

The ceremony starts at 3pm with people wishing to watch family members graduate asked to arrive from about 2.40pm.

Organised in partnership with the University of Suffolk, the graduation ceremony will last around one hour.

Last October East Coast College students from the class of 2020 and 2021 celebrated their graduations surrounded by friends, family and proud lecturers after Covid had disrupted the annual event.