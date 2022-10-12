News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

Proud college students to graduate at Minster awards ceremony

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:53 PM October 12, 2022
University of Suffolk Graduation at Great Yarmouth Minster.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A previous graduation ceremony at Great Yarmouth Minster - Credit: Archant

Proud students will be collecting their graduation certificates at a ceremony at Great Yarmouth's main church on Friday afternoon.

Great Yarmouth Minster is hosting East Coast College's graduation ceremony, with students from its Yarmouth and Lowestoft campuses celebrating various educational successes.

The students will be presented with foundation degrees and degrees in a range of courses including engineering, sport, social care, health programmes and wildlife conservation.

Professional qualifications in education and training will also be presented.

The ceremony starts at 3pm with people wishing to watch family members graduate asked to arrive from about 2.40pm.

Organised in partnership with the University of Suffolk, the graduation ceremony will last around one hour.

Last October East Coast College students from the class of 2020 and 2021 celebrated their  graduations surrounded by friends, family and proud lecturers after Covid had disrupted the annual event.

