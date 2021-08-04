East Coast students entitled to trips to Italy and South Africa

Published: 5:45 PM August 4, 2021

Students of East Coast College will be able to study abroad thanks to a new government initiative.

It was announced on Wednesday that the college was selected to be part in the government's new Turing Scheme which will see students from East Coast College study in South Africa and Italy.

East Coast College degree students on a previous trip to South Africa. - Credit: East Coast College

Students of Animal Care and Childcare courses at East Coast College from September 2021 at Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft campuses will benefit from the funding.

Students of Animal Care will work in conjunction with Colchester Zoo and take part in a two-week work programme studying at the UmPhafa Private Nature Reserve, situated in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.

They will take part in activities including animal studies, game counts, reserve maintenance, field patrols, data collection and night drives.

Childcare students will be offered the opportunity to travel to Northern Italy to explore international approaches to childcare.

Students will visit Bologna University, Reggio Emilia and early years settings and schools and will be able to evaluate how different approaches differ in their care of children and will look at both Reggio Emilia and Montessori approaches and compare these with their own experiences.

East Coast College Assistant Principal, Holly Chase. - Credit: East Coast College

Holly Chase, assistant principal at East Coast College, said: “We are delighted.

"Opportunities such as this are powerful and very often life changing.

"We cannot wait to see our students immersing themselves in different cultures and ways of thinking.”

The college was selected as part of 120 universities, further education colleges and schools across the UK to benefit from the scheme, which will give young people the opportunity to work and study abroad while boosting ties with international partners.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The chance to work and learn in a country far from home is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – which broadens minds, sharpens skills and improves outcomes.

"But until now it has been an opportunity disproportionately enjoyed by those from the most privileged backgrounds.

"The Turing Scheme has welcomed a breadth of successful applications from schools and colleges across the country, reflecting our determination that the benefits of Global Britain are shared by all.”