College graduates to finally celebrate exam success

person

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:41 PM October 8, 2021   
University of Suffolk at East Coast College Lowestoft campus graduation 2018. Pictures: Mick Howes

All smiles at a previous East Coast College graduation ceremony - Credit: Mick Howes

Students who missed out celebrating their academic success due to the Covid pandemic are set to don their graduation robes later this month.

Students are all smiles as they prepare for the University of Suffolk at East Coast College Lowestof

A previous East Coast College graduation - Credit: Mick Howes

East Coast College is celebrating its 2020 and 2021 graduates from its Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses at Great Yarmouth Minster on Tuesday, October 19.

The students will be presented with foundation degrees and degrees from a range of courses including engineering, sport, social care, health programmes and wildlife conservation.

Professional qualifications in education and training will also be presented.

University of Suffolk at East Coast College Lowestoft campus graduation 2018. Pictures: Mick Howes

Graduation ceremonies celebrate exam success - Credit: Mick Howes

There will be two graduation ceremonies, one at 11am for the class of 2020 while 2021 graduates will be celebrated from 3pm.

Each ceremony, organised in partnership with the University of Suffolk, will last around one hour.

University of Suffolk at East Coast College Lowestoft campus graduation 2018. Pictures: Mick Howes

Proud students seen at a previous graduation ceremony - Credit: Mick Howes

East Coast College says the 3pm ceremony is likely to be the larger of the two with more students and guests attending the celebratory event.

