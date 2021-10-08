College graduates to finally celebrate exam success

Published: 3:41 PM October 8, 2021

Students who missed out celebrating their academic success due to the Covid pandemic are set to don their graduation robes later this month.

A previous East Coast College graduation - Credit: Mick Howes

East Coast College is celebrating its 2020 and 2021 graduates from its Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses at Great Yarmouth Minster on Tuesday, October 19.

The students will be presented with foundation degrees and degrees from a range of courses including engineering, sport, social care, health programmes and wildlife conservation.

Professional qualifications in education and training will also be presented.

Graduation ceremonies celebrate exam success - Credit: Mick Howes

There will be two graduation ceremonies, one at 11am for the class of 2020 while 2021 graduates will be celebrated from 3pm.

Each ceremony, organised in partnership with the University of Suffolk, will last around one hour.

Proud students seen at a previous graduation ceremony - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

East Coast College says the 3pm ceremony is likely to be the larger of the two with more students and guests attending the celebratory event.