College graduates to finally celebrate exam success
- Credit: Mick Howes
Students who missed out celebrating their academic success due to the Covid pandemic are set to don their graduation robes later this month.
East Coast College is celebrating its 2020 and 2021 graduates from its Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses at Great Yarmouth Minster on Tuesday, October 19.
The students will be presented with foundation degrees and degrees from a range of courses including engineering, sport, social care, health programmes and wildlife conservation.
Professional qualifications in education and training will also be presented.
There will be two graduation ceremonies, one at 11am for the class of 2020 while 2021 graduates will be celebrated from 3pm.
Each ceremony, organised in partnership with the University of Suffolk, will last around one hour.
You may also want to watch:
East Coast College says the 3pm ceremony is likely to be the larger of the two with more students and guests attending the celebratory event.
Most Read
- 1 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
- 2 Data leak shines fresh light on Norfolk MP's donor
- 3 Woman who honed fitness business during lockdown celebrates year of success
- 4 Chief constable describes jailed Norfolk officer's actions as deplorable
- 5 Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack
- 6 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
- 7 Man sexually assaulted partially sighted woman on mobility scooter
- 8 Yarmouth teen's pandemic poem rated among best in world
- 9 Two seaside locations 'more desirable' thanks to broadband boost
- 10 Yarmouth's historic boat heads restored and returned home