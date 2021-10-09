College celebrates 10-year link with Prince's Trust

Published: 1:43 PM October 9, 2021 Updated: 1:47 PM October 9, 2021

Prince Charles set up the Prince's Trust - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Prince’s Trust is marking 10 years of supporting students at East Coast College, having worked with 30 teams and more than 30 community projects in the last decade.

The first Prince’s Trust group was launched at East Coast College’s Great Yarmouth campus in September 2011.

East Coast’s Prince’s Trust team came runners-up in the Trust’s National Awards 2021 in the Community Impact category.

Students completed a community project to explore the effects of Covid-19 on mental wellbeing and signpost young people to the local support available.

Their research included interviewing key workers, public sector leaders, youth support workers and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Leader of the House of Commons.

Other community projects include renovations, horticulture, forest schools, Great Yarmouth Venetian Waterways and digital projects.

The Venetian Waterways on Great Yarmouth seafront - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Over the years the college has worked alongside a wide variety of organisations including local foodbanks, community groups, care homes, mental health charities, youth support, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Preservation Trust and Great Yarmouth Community Trust.

The Prince’s Trust programme is a full-time 12-week course.

To find out more, visit www.eastcoast.ac.uk/courses/princes-trust