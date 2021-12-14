'Exciting news' - College welcomes wind farm decision

The principal of a college serving the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas has welcomed the go ahead for the Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm off the region's coast.

Stuart Rimmer, of East Coast College, says the wind farm to be built by Swedish energy giant Vattenfall will bring training opportunities to young people in the region with the college perfectly placed to reap the benefits of providing courses.

He said: “The college has worked in close partnership with Vattenfall for many years.

"This exciting news will lead to future training for local young people and adults in construction phases, onshore and offshore infrastructure and wind technicians in future maintenance.

"East Coast is the only college regionally to deliver this range of training for future renewable careers.”

The wind farm will have between 90 and 156 wind turbines and be operational later this decade.

Norfolk Boreas alongside a second planned sister site Norfolk Vanguard are said to be capable of providing power for more than 3.9million homes.