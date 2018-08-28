Search

Brainbox students celebrate success at East Norfolk Sixth Form Awards

PUBLISHED: 08:41 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 09 January 2019

East Norfolk Sixth Form College Awards Evening for the Class of 2018 held at St Andrews Church, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Photography

East Norfolk Sixth Form College Awards Evening for the Class of 2018 held at St Andrews Church, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Photography

(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Former students of a Norfolk school have celebrated their success at an awards ceremony.

East Norfolk Sixth Form College Awards Evening for the Class of 2018 held at St Andrews Church, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Photography

The annual East Norfolk sixth form college awards were held on February 3 at St Andrew’s Church in Gorleston.

Councillor Mary Coleman, mayor of Great Yarmouth, was guest of honour and presented awards to a students who had achieved outstanding results or for their contribution to the college or community.

Dr Catherine Richards, principal of the college, said students had achieved a 99pc pass rate and there were 25 subjects with a 100pc pass rate, with more students than ever before progressing to universities including Oxford, Cambridge and UEA.

Dr Richards added that the students, who are the last group to leave the college prior to it becoming an academy, should be very proud of their achievements and the fact they attended such a high performing sixth form college.

Dr Catherine Richards - Principal. East Norfolk Sixth Form College Awards Evening for the Class of 2018 held at St Andrews Church, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Photography

