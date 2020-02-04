Search

Former army head inspects college's new cadet force

PUBLISHED: 14:29 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 04 February 2020

Lord Dannatt, former head of the army, inspected a new cadet force at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

A coastal college welcomed the former Chief of the General Staff to oversee the first parade inspection of its newly formed cadet force.

Lord Dannatt reviewed the cadets at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston, accompanied by principal Dr Catherine Richards and Cadet Staff Sergeant Natasha Cunliffe.

Cadets were presented with their rank slides and also their stars for recognition of the skills they have demonstrated since the formation of the contingent in September.

East Norfolk Sixth Form (EN) was granted permission by the Ministry of Defence to set up a Combined Cadet Force (CCF) through the Cadet Expansion Programme from September last year.

The EN CCF is one of only five contingents operating in Norfolk and the first in the East of the county.

EN deputy principal and contingent commander, Dr Simon Fox, said, "Cadets and the staff supporting them have worked so hard to launch the contingent and embrace the ethos and vision, not just of the CCF but also the college.

"Our students have already demonstrated a zest and enthusiasm which is seeing them achieve success after success in the cadet syllabus.

"Not only that, but the leadership skills they are developing, which have been recognised with the awarding of a range of ranks this week, will prepare them for a bright and successful future. AS the CCF grows even more students will benefit, and we can't wait to see just how much they can achieve."

Lord Dannatt said: "It is astonishing to see how far this contingent has come in such a short time. The cadets are a credit to themselves and the College and have done fantastically to achieve so many accolades in such a short time.

"It was also fascinating to hear from the cadets about the wide range of opportunities in the College, and also the tremendous spread of careers they are hoping to go on into, including for some of them in the Armed Forces."

New students are being invited to apply to join the contingent as part of their enrolment process, but the College would encourage candidates to get in touch if they would like to find out more.

